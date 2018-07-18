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dStream WholeBody coil

MR coil

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An integrated coil solution for whole body and peripheral vascular related imaging. It includes two dStream Torso coils. Combined with the dStream Posterior, HeadNeck and dStream Base it enables 200 cm coverage with a maximum of 108 channels. The flexible, lightweight easy-to-position dStream Torso coil is designed to conform both in right-left and foot-head directions to support virtually all patients. This allows large coverage and comfortable strap-free operation.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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