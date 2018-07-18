Zoektermen

Lead locking device

When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

LLD EZ and LLD E accommodate a wide range of leads with inner lumen diameters from 0.015” (0.38mm) to 0.023” (0.58mm).

Flexible platinum iridium tip design and sleek profile facilitate tracking and passage through tightly curved leads and past some points of lead lumen damage.

Permits longer and highly visible radiopaque marker to assist identification of both the LLD E and LLD EZ tip location under fluoroscopy.

Lead Cutter
Model number
  • 518-024
Accessory Kit
Model number
  • 518-027
Model Number 518-020
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 45 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.027”/0.69mm to 0.032”/0.81mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Model Number 518-039
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 85 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-062
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 19 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • Yes
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.015”/0.38mm to 0.023”/0.58mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-018
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 12 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.013”/0.33mm to 0.016”/0.41mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.012”/0.30mm diameter
Model Number 518-019
Locks along entire lead lumen
  • Yes
Proven ability to unlock and reposition
  • Yes
Average tensile strength**
  • 24 lbs.
Low-profile loop handles
  • No
Locking range (diameter)
  • 0.017”/0.43mm to 0.026”/0.66mm
Working length
  • 65 cm
Packaged with clearing stylet
  • Yes – 0.015”/0.38mm diameter
Lead Cutter
Model number
  • 518-024
Accessory Kit
Model number
  • 518-027
  • Liberator is a registered trademark of Cook Medical. Cook Products for Lead Extraction brochure accessed 9-2-10, from http://www.cookmedical.com/lm/content/mmedia/LM-DM-EVOLCAT-EN-201003.pdf and Liberator Instructions for Use on file.
  • ** Minimum specification for LLD EZ, LLD E, LLD #2, and LLD #3 is 10 lbs; minimum for LLD #1 is 7 lbs.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • LLD is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.

