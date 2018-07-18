When lead removal is the right choice for a patient, the Lead Locking Device (LLD) provides the flexibility and traction needed for safe lead removal. LLD combines the best of the original LLD family and enhanced tip design with ease-of-use features to provide a flexible traction solution for leads targeted for removal.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Liberator is a registered trademark of Cook Medical. Cook Products for Lead Extraction brochure accessed 9-2-10, from http://www.cookmedical.com/lm/content/mmedia/LM-DM-EVOLCAT-EN-201003.pdf and Liberator Instructions for Use on file.
** Minimum specification for LLD EZ, LLD E, LLD #2, and LLD #3 is 10 lbs; minimum for LLD #1 is 7 lbs.
Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
LLD is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
