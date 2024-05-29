With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
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Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Static outer shaft
Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft
technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each
full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Static outer shaft
Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted
lead’s distal tip.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.