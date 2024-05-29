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TightRail

Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

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With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

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Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Meer informatie
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Meer informatie
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Static outer shaft
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Meer informatie
Static outer shaft
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Meer informatie
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Meer informatie
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
  • Flexible shaft
  • Bidirectional mechanism
  • Static outer shaft
  • Backed by Philips
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft
TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Meer informatie
Flexible shaft
Flexible shaft

Flexible shaft

TightRail was designed with a more flexible shaft than other mechanical sheaths, so you can remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology enables you to maintain forward progression through tortuous vasculature and commonly encountered fibrotic and calcified lesions.
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism
The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Meer informatie
Bidirectional mechanism
Bidirectional mechanism

Bidirectional mechanism

The bidirectional mechanism is designed to effectively dilate commonly encountered fibrosed and calcified lesions by rotating 574° with each full trigger activation— 287 degrees clockwise and 287 degrees counterclockwise— while extending the blade just 0.02 inches, or 0.5mm.
Static outer shaft
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft
Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Meer informatie
Static outer shaft
Static outer shaft

Static outer shaft

Because the outer shaft does not rotate with the blade, an outer sheath is optional, based on your preference and the clinical scenario.
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips
With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Meer informatie
Backed by Philips
Backed by Philips

Backed by Philips

With its flexibility, shielded blade and static shaft, TightRail provides the critical control and precision you’re looking for in lead extraction procedures. And it’s backed by Philips service, support and access to specialized training.
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade
The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.
Meer informatie
Shielded dilating blade
Shielded dilating blade

Shielded dilating blade

The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting you in control and allowing you to safely provide counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Model number 545-509
Model number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model number 545-511
Model number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model number 545-513
Model number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model number 545-509
Model number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Model number 545-511
Model number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Bekijk alle specificaties
Model number 545-509
Model number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model number 545-511
Model number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model number 545-513
Model number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • TightRail is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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