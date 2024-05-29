A tear in the Superior Vena Cava (SVC) during a lead extraction procedure is rare, occurring in just 0.5% of cases.¹ But when a tear does occur, the Bridge Occlusion Balloon can be quickly deployed to stem blood loss and allow time for transition to surgical repair.⁵
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|Catheter length
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|Balloon diameter: (nominal)
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|Balloon length: (nominal)
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|Maximum OD: (crossing profile)
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|Minimum tip ID
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|Maximum inflation volume
|
|Catheter length
|
|Balloon diameter: (nominal)
|
|Catheter length
|
|Balloon diameter: (nominal)
|
|Balloon length: (nominal)
|
|Maximum OD: (crossing profile)
|
|Minimum tip ID
|
|Maximum inflation volume
|
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