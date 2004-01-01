Zoektermen

NL
FR

FlexTrak

FlexTrak is a trolley for patient transportation.

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

FlexTrak trolley is a dedicated patient preparation & transportation solution for your MR system that supports easy patient transfer. FlexTrak trolley helps to make the workflow of the staff uninterrupted by allowing for patient preparation outside of the examination room, including coils, accessories, triggering and monitoring equipment.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel
The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Meer informatie
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Release pedal
Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Meer informatie
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Allows for emergency CPR video

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Meer informatie
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Not battery power-dependent

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.
  • Fifth swivel wheel
  • Release pedal
  • Allows for emergency CPR
  • Not battery power-dependent
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel
The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Meer informatie
Fifth swivel wheel
Fifth swivel wheel

Fifth swivel wheel

The fifth swivel wheel allows for maximum maneuvering, docking and transporting with only one operator.
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Release pedal
Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Meer informatie
Release pedal
Release pedal

Release pedal

Enhanced hydraulic system that includes a release pedal, lowers the table height with ease.
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Allows for emergency CPR video

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Meer informatie
Allows for emergency CPR
Allows for emergency CPR video

Allows for emergency CPR

Flex Trak is strong enough to allow for emergency CPR.
Not battery power-dependent

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Not battery power-dependent

The ergonomically designed FlexTrak trolley is not battery power-dependent.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.