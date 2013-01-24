Fast exams with premium image quality¹. A patient experience that patients want to talk about. Designed for first-time-right imaging, delivering fat-free and motion-free images. Expect nothing less with Philips Ingenia 1.5T S MR system.
With automatic fat and motion suppression and dStream digital imaging for premium image quality¹, Ingenia 1.5T S is designed for first-time-right exams.
Exceptional patient experience
Video distracts and entertains, patients are guided through the exam, and ComforTone reduces acoustic noise to promote patient comfort.
Fast, robust workflow
Robust and predictable imaging, an experience that puts patients at ease, and fast patient set-up combine to increase throughput by 30%².
Personalized imaging
Personalized, patient-centric imaging - iPatient puts the user in control of patient variability in behavior, condition and anatomy and physiology, resulting in consistency and efficiency.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
iPatient
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput⁷.
Premium IQ³
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
¹, ³ Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller. Premium IQ defined as IQ obtained with dStream compared to Achieva. Premium speed as dS SENSE speed compared to SENSE, Premium Motion-free defined as MultiVane XD compared to Standard Propeller(1), Premium Fat-free as mDIXON TSE compared to standard 3-echo DIXON-TSE.
² Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, iPatient enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil positioning and patient setup time
⁴ Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system
