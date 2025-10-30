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Telemetry Monitor 5500

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The Telemetry Monitor 5500 has been designed as a lightweight, touchscreen, connected monitor, built upon the IntelliVue MX40 monitoring solution that will take you to the next step in clinical ease of use, patient data security and clinical and operational efficiency.

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Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use video

Robust and resilient for every day use

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.

Robust and resilient for every day use

Robust and resilient for every day use video

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.

Robust and resilient for every day use

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.
Meer informatie
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use video

Robust and resilient for every day use

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.
Meer informatie
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more video

Less is definitely more

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.

Less is definitely more

Less is definitely more video

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.

Less is definitely more

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.
Meer informatie
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more video

Less is definitely more

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital

Measure what's vital

The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.

Measure what's vital

Measure what's vital
The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.

Measure what's vital

The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.
Meer informatie
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital

Measure what's vital

The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment

Leverage your existing investment

Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.

Leverage your existing investment

Leverage your existing investment
Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.

Leverage your existing investment

Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.
Meer informatie
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment

Leverage your existing investment

Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Choice of battery to suit your environment
Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.
Meer informatie
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility

Providing care pathways through mobility

Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.

Providing care pathways through mobility

Providing care pathways through mobility
Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.

Providing care pathways through mobility

Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.
Meer informatie
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility

Providing care pathways through mobility

Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.
Meer informatie
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics

Data-driven analytics

Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.

Data-driven analytics

Data-driven analytics
Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.

Data-driven analytics

Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.
Meer informatie
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics

Data-driven analytics

Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.
  • Robust and resilient for every day use
  • Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
  • Less is definitely more
  • Measure what's vital
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use video

Robust and resilient for every day use

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.

Robust and resilient for every day use

Robust and resilient for every day use video

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.

Robust and resilient for every day use

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.
Meer informatie
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use video

Robust and resilient for every day use

Hospitals can be busy, stressful, and hectic environments. Designed and tested to be dependable, reliable, and durable, the 5500 is a wearable patient monitor that you can can count on when you need it most.
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.
Meer informatie
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows

The 5500 monitor fits perfectly within our next-generation telemetry system. It supports your ambulatory patients' recovery with continuous monitoring, keeping your patient's data secure, while providing staff with world-class clinical and operational functionality.
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more video

Less is definitely more

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.

Less is definitely more

Less is definitely more video

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.

Less is definitely more

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.
Meer informatie
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more video

Less is definitely more

Compared to the Philips IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 is 20% lighter and designed with SmartKeys, gestures, and icons to help with user navigation. It has a longer battery run time and has the ability to switch between monitoring and telemetry modes that help minimize interruptions and support a quiet healing environment.
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital

Measure what's vital

The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.

Measure what's vital

Measure what's vital
The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.

Measure what's vital

The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.
Meer informatie
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital

Measure what's vital

The 5500 monitor provides increased visibility to the patient at the device with the choice of six measurement display screens with the new multi-lead ECG view that allows up to 12 derived waveforms.
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment

Leverage your existing investment

Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.

Leverage your existing investment

Leverage your existing investment
Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.

Leverage your existing investment

Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.
Meer informatie
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment

Leverage your existing investment

Built on the same principles as the IntelliVue MX40, the 5500 supports common patient cables, sensors, accessories, and cleaning methods. Additionally, it provides a familiar user experience with enterprise-grade security, intelligent power management, and rugged durability to help reduce total cost of ownership.
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Choice of battery to suit your environment
Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.
Meer informatie
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment

Choice of battery to suit your environment

Operate the Philips Telemetry Monitor 5500 with disposable AA batteries or a single Philips rechargeable battery that support a sustainable environment - it's your choice.
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility

Providing care pathways through mobility

Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.

Providing care pathways through mobility

Providing care pathways through mobility
Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.

Providing care pathways through mobility

Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.
Meer informatie
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility

Providing care pathways through mobility

Mobile telemetry is transforming care pathways, helping your workflow while keeping in touch with vital signs that connect with the wider health system to care for more patients.
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.
Meer informatie
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring

The Philips Central Monitoring Unit (CMU) recognizes these challenges, remaining focused on bedside care and patient needs while adding enhanced technology and supporting optimized workflows.
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics

Data-driven analytics

Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.

Data-driven analytics

Data-driven analytics
Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.

Data-driven analytics

Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.
Meer informatie
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics

Data-driven analytics

Utilization of both the Philips Clinical and Telemetry Insights Manager provide clinicians on-demand access to retrospective monitoring data that reveal patterns in telemetry utilization, alarm activity, and patient deterioration to support informed, data-driven decision making.

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • Three AA batteries affixed via the AA battery door
Battery
Battery
Type
  • Lithium ion rechargeable battery
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Display
  • 2.8" QVGA color, touch sensitive
Connectivity
Connectivity
Wireless Technology
  • Dual-band IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • Three AA batteries affixed via the AA battery door
Battery
Battery
Type
  • Lithium ion rechargeable battery
Bekijk alle specificaties
Battery
Battery
Capacity
  • Three AA batteries affixed via the AA battery door
Battery
Battery
Type
  • Lithium ion rechargeable battery
Physical Specifications
Physical Specifications
Display
  • 2.8" QVGA color, touch sensitive
Connectivity
Connectivity
Wireless Technology
  • Dual-band IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WLAN (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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