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The Telemetry Monitor 5500 has been designed as a lightweight, touchscreen, connected monitor, built upon the IntelliVue MX40 monitoring solution that will take you to the next step in clinical ease of use, patient data security and clinical and operational efficiency.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
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Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
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The IntelliVue Smart-hopping Access Point Controller manages the configuration and operation of the Smart-hopping Access Points in a Smart-hopping network.
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Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
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