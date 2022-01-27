Affiniti CVx Next dimension in echocardiography

Affiniti CVx, built on the Philips innovative cardiovascular ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. Affiniti CVx offers smart features to enable you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows and easier scalability. The S5-1 and X5-1 transducers provide outstanding image quality for imaging all types of patients, even technically difficult patients. This is all on one familiar, industry-leading platform so you can act and decide with the ease you know and the legacy you trust.