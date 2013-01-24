Transformer la façon dont les patients interagissent avec les services, améliorer l’efficacité et la coordination des soins et aider les gens à gérer leur santé et leur bien-être.
Le système Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) est une solution de documentation et d’aide à la prise de décision clinique. Spécialement conçu pour les environnements complexes de réanimation et soins intensifs, ICCA fonctionne avec d’autres systèmes de documentation et vous offre l’interopérabilité permettant de renseigner les données patient tout au long du parcours de soins.
Synthétiser les données patient et les transformer en informations significatives afin d’identifier à tout moment les patients les plus à risque et répartir les ressources en conséquence.
Les plates-formes de télésanté aiguë de Philips associent le personnel, le processus et la technologie pour permettre à une équipe de cliniciens et d’infirmiers en soins intensifs de contrôler à distance les patients en unité de soins intensifs, quel que soit l’emplacement du patient. Cela permet d’optimiser les dépenses de santé et d’améliorer la communication et la collaboration entre le personnel.
Références bibliographiques
* Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 2011 Jun 1;305(21):2175–83.
Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 2017 Feb 1;151(2):286–97.
