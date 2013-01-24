Page d'accueil
    Pour plus d'informations sur les produits de consommation ou le support produit client au vu du COVID-19, cliquez ici.
    COVID-19

    Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au +32 (0) 2 503 33 27

    Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
    Ventilation et ressources de soins respiratoires
    Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
    Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
    Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage
    Ressources d’échographie et instructions de nettoyage

    Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients atteints du COVID-19.
    Ventilation et respiration
    Dépistage à domicile et monitorage patient à distance
    Imagerie diagnostique
    Maintenance de l’équipement et services de télémaintenance
    Monitorage patient et défibrillation
    Télé-réanimation et soins intensifs à distance
    Échographie

    Télé-réanimation et soins intensifs à distance des patients atteints du COVID-19

    Philips jouit d’une position unique lui permettant de collaborer avec vos équipes cliniques pour offrir des soins connectés aux patients à tout moment de leur parcours de soins intensifs. Notre gamme de produits interopérables développés avec des équipes soignantes du monde entier assure des solutions pour surmonter vos obstacles les plus pertinents en matière de soins intensifs, améliorant ainsi les résultats cliniques* et financiers.

    Des questions ? Contactez votre représentant Philips ou appelez-nous au +32 (0) 2 503 47 27

    Soins au chevet du patient
    Acquérir des capacités de télésanté sans mettre en œuvre un système complet avec le programme de sensibilisation de Philips pour les petites entreprises
     
    • Contactez votre chef de projet de services ou hospitaltohome@philips.com
    • Demandez de l’aide pour étendre les capacités, l’équipement ou les services
    • Augmentation des licences
    • Facilitation du partage des capacités entre les différents sites
    • Nous collaborons avec les fournisseurs pour accroître la disponibilité
    • Nous nous efforçons d’améliorer les rapports et les analyses en réponse aux enseignements tirés de la situation du Covid-19
    Mettre en œuvre de nouvelles capacités ou étendre les capacités existantes pour répondre à une augmentation du nombre de patients ou l’anticiper
     
    • Contactez votre chef de projet de services ou envoyez un e-mail à hospitaltohome@philips.com
    • Demandez de l’aide pour étendre les capacités, l’équipement ou les services
    • Augmentation des licences
    • Facilitation du partage des capacités entre les différents sites
    • Nous collaborons avec les fournisseurs pour accroître la disponibilité
    • Nous nous efforçons d’améliorer les rapports et les analyses en réponse aux enseignements tirés de la situation du Covid-19

    Soins intensifs au chevet du patient lors de la prise en charge du COVID-19

    Transformer la façon dont les patients interagissent avec les services, améliorer l’efficacité et la coordination des soins et aider les gens à gérer leur santé et leur bien-être.

    Le système Philips IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) est une solution de documentation et d’aide à la prise de décision clinique. Spécialement conçu pour les environnements complexes de réanimation et soins intensifs, ICCA fonctionne avec d’autres systèmes de documentation et vous offre l’interopérabilité permettant de renseigner les données patient tout au long du parcours de soins.

    Découvrir les outils Philips d’aide à la prise de décision clinique.
    Découvrir les outils Philips d’aide à l’informatique clinique.

    Programmes de télé-réanimation pour faire face au COVID-19

    Synthétiser les données patient et les transformer en informations significatives afin d’identifier à tout moment les patients les plus à risque et répartir les ressources en conséquence.

    Les plates-formes de télésanté aiguë de Philips associent le personnel, le processus et la technologie pour permettre à une équipe de cliniciens et d’infirmiers en soins intensifs de contrôler à distance les patients en unité de soins intensifs, quel que soit l’emplacement du patient. Cela permet d’optimiser les dépenses de santé et d’améliorer la communication et la collaboration entre le personnel.

    Les programmes de télé-réanimation, y compris Philips eICU, ont démontré des résultats pour les systèmes de santé au niveau de la réduction de la durée du séjour et de la mortalité, de l’augmentation des capacités de surveillance des cliniciens au chevet du patient et du ciblage de la capacité de pointe, de la quarantaine et de la surveillance clinique virtuelle grâce à une réponse logistique clinique de télésanté.
    Découvrir les fonctionnalités de télésanté de Philips

    Nous sommes à vos côtés

    Organisés pour vous aider

     
    Nous avons adapté nos ressources et nos capacités pour aider à fournir aux systèmes de soins un accès rapide aux informations et aux solutions de santé afin de répondre aux besoins en matière de prise en charge des patients.
    Adaptation active

     
    Nous adaptons et développons nos produits et nos technologies pour contribuer à faire face à la complexité de la maladie, des populations de patients et des conditions de soins.
    Création de connexions

     
    Nous mettons à profit notre infrastructure et nos plateformes pour connecter les équipes de soins et aider les systèmes de soins à communiquer aussi efficacement que possible lorsqu’ils prennent part aux efforts de préparation, d’intervention et de récupération.

