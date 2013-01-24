Page d'accueil
Philips - Cliquez ici pour accéder à la page d'accueil

Termes recherchés

    Pour plus d’informations sur les produits de consommation ou le support produit client au vu du COVID-19, cliquez ici.
    COVID-19

    Produits et services

    Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au +32 (0) 2 503 33 27

    Page d’accueil COVID-19

    Assistance et ressources cliniques

    Produits et services

    Webinaires cliniques

    Page d’accueil COVID-19

    Assistance et ressources cliniques

    Produits et services

    Webinaires cliniques
    icône d’assistance

    Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
    Ventilation et ressources de soins respiratoires
    Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
    Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
    Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage
    Ressources d’échographie et instructions de nettoyage

    Page d’accueil COVID-19

    Assistance et ressources cliniques

    Produits et services

    Webinaires cliniques
    covid

    Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients atteints du COVID-19.
    Ventilation et respiration
    Dépistage à domicile et monitorage patient à distance
    Imagerie diagnostique
    Maintenance de l’équipement et services de télémaintenance
    Monitorage patient et défibrillation
    Télé-réanimation et soins intensifs à distance
    Échographie

    L’échographie dans la lutte contre le COVID-19

    Découvrir la gamme d’échographie
    Grâce à son rôle croissant dans la lutte contre le COVID-19, l’échographie est plus précieuse que jamais. Philips propose une large gamme d’échographes permettant d’évaluer et de gérer les complications pulmonaires et cardiaques liées au COVID-19.
    Accéder aux instructions et informations relatives à l’imagerie échographique Philips pour le COVID-19

    Formation et ressources en matière d’échographie

    Série de vidéos sur l’échographie pulmonaire par le Dr Sara Nikravan

    Des vidéos

    Documents de référence et ressources

    Documents

    Instructions de nettoyage d’équipement d’échographie
    Solutions d’imagerie pulmonaire et cardiaque au chevet du patient
    Aide-mémoire d’échographie pulmonaire
    Tutoriel d’échographie pulmonaire

    Échocardiographie ciblée

    Documents

    Formation en ligne CV QLab (formation en ligne disponible jusqu’au 17 mai 2020)
    Présentation de l’échographie transthoracique
    Présentation de l’aide-mémoire en matière d’échographie transthoracique
    Échographie au chevet du patient de l’embolie pulmonaire
    Évaluation par échographie ciblée de la fonction ventriculaire gauche

    Autres domaines cibles

    Documents

    Échographie ciblée pour la gestion des voies aériennes
    Cathétérisme veineux central écho-guidé
    Échographie ciblée pour la thrombose veineuse profonde

    Ressources et informations externes

    Autres ressources

    Ressources COVID-19 de l’ASE
    Ressources COVID-19 et de cardiologie de l’ESC
    Comment réaliser un examen échographique des poumons
    Examen échographique de la pneumonie virale
    Déclaration de l’ASE sur la protection des patients et des prestataires de services d’échographie cardiovasculaire

    Autres possibilités de formation Philips à l’échographie

    Autres ressources

    Formation à l’échographie

    Contactez votre spécialiste du service clinique Philips Ultrasound ou votre ingénieur commercial Philips :
    ultrasound.clinedu@philips.com 

    Demandes générales +1-800-229-6417/Lumify demandes spécifiques +1-844-695-8643.

    Considérations pour les médecins des urgences et soins intensifs

    L’échographie peut servir d’outil pour identifier les constatations correspondant au COVID-19, évaluer la gravité de la maladie et aider à surveiller et à gérer les patients grâce à des évaluations rapides et précises de l’état cardiaque et pulmonaire.
    Les résultats d’échographie pulmonaire chez les patients atteints du COVID-19 peuvent inclure :
    • Épaississement et/ou irrégularités dans la ligne pleurale
    • Lignes B
    • Consolidations sous-pleurales
    Les examens échographiques cardiaques ciblés chez les patients atteints du COVID-19 peuvent aider à identifier :
    • la taille et la fonction ventriculaire gauche
    • la taille et la fonction ventriculaire droite
    • la présence d’épanchement péricardique et de tamponnade
    • l’évaluation de la veine cave inférieure pour évaluer l’état du volume afin de guider la surveillance du bilan hydrique
    Découvrir la galerie d’images cliniques

    Considérations pour les cardiologues et les échographistes

    Philips Ultrasound collabore avec des cardiologues et des échographistes pour identifier et partager les meilleures pratiques en matière d’examens cardiaques. Les informations recueillies par Philips auprès des cliniciens ont permis de mettre l’accent sur la sécurité lors de l’imagerie, la capture des images et des données les plus pertinentes et l’analyse de suivi efficace.
    icône domaines d’intérêt
    Domaines d’intérêt
    Bien que l’étendue des lésions cardiaques dues au COVID-19 soit loin d’être complètement comprise, les cardiologues ont mis en évidence les symptômes et les complications de la pneumonie comme des domaines clés d’intérêt potentiel, en particulier la myocardite, l’embolie pulmonaire et le potentiel d’infarctus aigu du myocarde.
    icône objectif de l’acquisition
    Objectif de l’acquisition
    Selon les recommandations de l’American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), pour contrôler la progression de la maladie et l’hémodynamique des patients atteints du COVID-19, l’échocardiographie doit obtenir les paramètres cardiaques suivants : la fonction cardiaque gauche, la fonction cardiaque droite, l’hémodynamique cardiaque et les signes d’épanchement péricardique. L’évaluation de la fonction cardiaque droite est importante en raison du risque de maladies pulmonaires à court terme ou de myocardite aiguë, pouvant entraîner une hypertension pulmonaire et une insuffisance cardiaque droite aiguë.
    icône de sécurité
    Sécurité
    Les précautions à prendre en matière de sécurité pour le personnel soignant et le patient ont la priorité la plus élevée. Les cliniciens ont mis l’accent sur l’utilisation d’EPI appropriés, les critères d’utilisation de l’ETO et la réduction du temps d’examen comme étant particulièrement critiques. Nous vous recommandons de pré-planifier soigneusement l’examen et d’appliquer des protocoles et des techniques tels que la 3D qui réduisent le besoin d’acquisitions multiples et de modification du positionnement de la sonde. Dans la mesure du possible, les mesures doivent être effectuées sur une station de de travail distincte ou une fois que le patient a quitté la salle d’examen.
    icône de suivi
    Suivi
    Le personnel soignant devrait également tenir compte des besoins en matière de monitorage et d’examens de suivi des patients atteints du COVID-19. L’application de techniques et de mesures cohérentes et reproductibles facilite les comparaisons. Certains cardiologues ont également recommandé l’identification ou le marquage des patients atteints du COVID-19 dans le dossier patient pour les aider lors de la récupération et des analyses futures.

    Nettoyage et désinfection des échographes | Télécharger le guide ›

    Galerie d’images cliniques

    • Basculer la vue

    Webinaires et événements liés au COVID-19

    POCUS au sein du service d’urgences pour COVID-19 avec le Dr. Rachel Liu
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Échographie pulmonaire partie 1 avec Martin Altersberger, docteur en médecine, Thomas Binder docteur en médecine, FESC
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Échographie pulmonaire partie 2 avec Martin Altersberger, docteur en médecine, Thomas Binder docteur en médecine, FESC
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Webinaire sur l’échographie pulmonaire et questions-réponses avec le Dr Sara Nikravan
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Évolution de la dynamique cardiaque avec les patients atteints du COVID-19 : expériences des États-Unis et d’Europe
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Contrôle des infections au service des urgences du COVID-19 avec le Dr Arun Nagdev
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Déclaration de l’ASE sur la protection des patients et des prestataires de services d’échographie cardiovasculaire lors de la pandémie de COVID-19
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Rouages de l’échographie au chevet du patient : la méthode des 5E du COVID-19
    Regarder l’enregistrement
    Approche échocardiographique pour l’évaluation des patients présentant une myocardite soupçonnée
    Regarder l’enregistrement

    Philips Ultrasound est votre allié dans la lutte contre le COVID-19


    (Remarque : la disponibilité des produits est variable en fonction des pays. Veuillez vous renseigner auprès de votre ingénieur commercial Philips pour connaître la disponibilité de nos produits.)
    Grâce à des systèmes faciles à nettoyer et offrant une imagerie de très grande qualité, la technologie de Philips Ultrasound permet aux cliniciens d’évaluer et de gérer en temps opportun et de manière fiable l’état pulmonaire et cardiaque des patients atteints du COVID-19.
    •  
      EPIQ Elite Une nouvelle catégorie d’échographie Premium est arrivée

      EPIQ Elite  

      Une nouvelle catégorie d’échographie Premium est arrivée
      • Imagerie nSIGHT : une approche innovante de l’échographie
      • PureWave et xMATRIX : une technologie avancée de sonde d’échographie
      • Écran HD MAX de 24 pouces offrant une expérience de visualisation échographique exceptionnelle
      795098
      Voir le produit
    •  
      EPIQ Système d’échographie cardiaque haut de gamme

      EPIQ CVx

      Système d’échographie cardiaque haut de gamme
      • Imagerie exceptionnelle grâce au moniteur OLED et au rendu de luminosité réaliste TrueVue
      • Optimisation des examens grâce à l’IU configurable et l’alignement des images en temps réel en 3D
      • Nouvelle quantification AIUS fiable et reproductible sur plus de patients grâce à Dynamic HeartModel
      795231
      Voir le produit
    •  
      InnoSight Échographe compact

      InnoSight  

      Échographe compact
      • Imagerie échographique de haute qualité
      • Fonctionnalité Needle Visualization améliorée
      • Simplicité - Interface utilisateur intuitive
      795001
      Voir le produit
    •  
      CX50 Échographe

      CX50 POC

      Échographe
      • Performances éprouvées grâce à la technologie Premium
      • Solution PureWave adaptée aux patients techniquement difficiles
      • SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit
      795076CC
      Voir le produit
    •  
      Sparq Échographe

      Sparq  

      Échographe
      • Mode Simplicity pour simplifier l’utilisation du système
      • Interface dynamique et intuitive facilitant l’acquisition
      • Design ergonomique adapté aux environnements difficiles
      795090CC
      Voir le produit

    Nous sommes à vos côtés

    organisés

    Organisés pour vous aider

     
    Nous avons adapté nos ressources et nos capacités pour aider à fournir aux systèmes de soins un accès rapide aux informations et aux solutions de santé afin de répondre aux besoins en matière de prise en charge des patients.
    adaptation

    Adaptation active

     
    Nous adaptons et développons nos produits et nos technologies pour contribuer à faire face à la complexité de la maladie, des populations de patients et des conditions de soins.
    connexions

    Création de connexions

     
    Nous mettons à profit notre infrastructure et nos plateformes pour connecter les équipes de soins et aider les systèmes de soins à communiquer aussi efficacement que possible lorsqu’ils prennent part aux efforts de préparation, d’intervention et de récupération.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand