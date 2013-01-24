Page d'accueil
    Pour plus d’informations sur les produits de consommation ou le support produit client au vu du COVID-19, cliquez ici.
    COVID-19

    Pour toute question, contactez votre ingénieur commercial Philips ou appelez-nous par téléphone au +32 (0) 2 503 33 27

    Assistance et ressources cliniques

    Webinaires cliniques

    Assistance et ressources cliniques

    Webinaires cliniques
    icône d’assistance

    Assistance et ressources cliniques pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Accéder à l’assistance pour les produits, y compris aux informations sur le nettoyage et la désinfection, aux tutoriels vidéo et plus encore.
    Ventilation et ressources de soins respiratoires
    Soins intensifs et ressources de monitorage patient
    Soins intensifs et nettoyage et désinfection du monitorage patient
    Ressources d’imagerie diagnostique et instructions de nettoyage
    Ressources d’échographie et instructions de nettoyage

    Assistance et ressources cliniques

    Webinaires cliniques
    covid

    Produits et services pour la gestion du COVID-19


    Découvrir une gamme complète de produits et de solutions de services pour la gestion des patients atteints du COVID-19.
    Ventilation et respiration
    Dépistage à domicile et monitorage patient à distance
    Imagerie diagnostique
    Maintenance de l’équipement et services de télémaintenance
    Monitorage patient et défibrillation
    Télé-réanimation et soins intensifs à distance
    Échographie

    Imagerie diagnostique et informatique

    Les équipes informatiques sont invitées à faire avancer la transformation numérique du système de santé à long terme afin de limiter la croissance sans précédent des données non structurées, de standardiser les plates-formes informatiques et de lutter contre les cyber-menaces de plus en plus sophistiquées ; parallèlement, ces mêmes équipes informatiques doivent exécuter et adapter rapidement le nouvel environnement de crise mondiale du COVID-19, en prenant des mesures contribuant à soutenir l’équipe soignante, tout en évitant de compromettre la confidentialité, la sécurité et la conformité des données patient.
    Ressources informatiques médicales et de prestation de soins numériques :
    La cybersécurité à l’ère des soins connectés
    Des analyses dédiées à la lutte anti-incendie tactique
    L’interopérabilité équivaut à une meilleure prise en charge des patients

    Ressources d’aide en imagerie diagnostique et informatique

    Tomodensitométrie / imagerie moléculaire avancée

    Ressources cliniques

    Protocoles thoraciques TDM recommandés pour les patients atteints du COVID-19

    Acquisition TDM à distance pour les patients atteints du COVID-19

    Apparence de la pneumonie COVID-19 sur TDM

    Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the trenches (Réponse radiologique au Covid-19, une vue depuis les tranchées) par Edward Steiner, docteur en médecine diplômé en radiologie et Gopal Punjabi, docteur en médecine

    Déclaration consensuelle de la RSNA pour la TDM sur le COVID-19

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Système TDM

    Systèmes TEP/TDM, SPECT/TDM et SPECT
    Radiologie diagnostique

    Tutoriels IntelliVue MX40

    Philips MobileDiagnost WDR dans un environnement COVID-19

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - Système de radiologie numérique mobile

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Instructions de nettoyage et de désinfection DXR
    Imagerie par résonance magnétique

    Tutoriels vidéo

    Programmes de nettoyage IRM Philips

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Programmes de nettoyage IRM Philips
    Imagerie interventionnelle

    Nettoyage et désinfection

    Programme de nettoyage et de désinfection des systèmes d’imagerie interventionnelle
    Autres ressources en imagerie

    Documents de mise en route

    PDC Philips sur Twitter

    Liste N de désinfectants de l’EPA

    Produits d’imagerie et d’informatique

      CX50 Échographe

      CX50 POC

      Échographe
      • Performances éprouvées grâce à la technologie Premium
      • Solution PureWave adaptée aux patients techniquement difficiles
      • SonoCT et XRES optimisent la qualité d’image et réduisent le bruit
      795076CC
      Voir le produit
      Sparq Échographe

      Sparq  

      Échographe
      • Mode Simplicity pour simplifier l’utilisation du système
      • Interface dynamique et intuitive facilitant l’acquisition
      • Design ergonomique adapté aux environnements difficiles
      795090CC
      Voir le produit
      EPIQ Elite Une nouvelle catégorie d’échographie Premium est arrivée

      EPIQ Elite  

      Une nouvelle catégorie d’échographie Premium est arrivée
      • Imagerie nSIGHT : une approche innovante de l’échographie
      • PureWave et xMATRIX : une technologie avancée de sonde d’échographie
      • Écran HD MAX de 24 pouces offrant une expérience de visualisation échographique exceptionnelle
      795098
      Voir le produit

    Désinfection des produits d’imagerie

    Instructions de nettoyage et de désinfection DXR
    Instructions de nettoyage et de désinfection des systèmes TDM
    Programmes de nettoyage IRM Philips
    Programme de nettoyage et de désinfection des systèmes d’imagerie interventionnelle

    Nous sommes à vos côtés

    organisés

    Organisés pour vous aider

     
    Nous avons adapté nos ressources et nos capacités pour aider à fournir aux systèmes de soins un accès rapide aux informations et aux solutions de santé afin de répondre aux besoins en matière de prise en charge des patients.
    adaptation

    Adaptation active

     
    Nous adaptons et développons nos produits et nos technologies pour contribuer à faire face à la complexité de la maladie, des populations de patients et des conditions de soins.
    connexions

    Création de connexions

     
    Nous mettons à profit notre infrastructure et nos plateformes pour connecter les équipes de soins et aider les systèmes de soins à communiquer aussi efficacement que possible lorsqu’ils prennent part aux efforts de préparation, d’intervention et de récupération.

