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Arrêté

SatinSoftÉpilateur

HP6520/01

3.9

| (15) Avis | 93% recommandent ce produit

Une peau douce comme de la soie

L'épilateur Philips SatinSoft avec système Skin Care élimine les poils sans tirer sur la peau et garantit une hygiène optimale. Sans fil et rechargeable, pour une utilisation confortable où que vous soyez. Il inclut un accessoire pour les zones sensibles.

Voir tous les avantages

Épilateur avec système Skin Care

Une peau douce comme de la soie

  • Système soin de la peau

  • Sans fil

Brosse exfoliante pour révéler l'éclat de la peau.

Brosse exfoliante pour révéler l'éclat de la peau.

Design exclusif de Philips, fabriqué avec des brins permettant une hygiène totale. Tient parfaitement dans votre main, pour une manipulation optimale quelles que soient les conditions. S'utilise sur peau sèche et humide.

Le système de massage actif stimule et apaise la peau

Le système de massage actif stimule et apaise la peau

Le système de massage actif stimule et apaise la peau, pour une épilation agréable.

Les disques éliminent délicatement les poils sans tirer sur la peau

Les disques éliminent délicatement les poils sans tirer sur la peau

Cet épilateur est doté de disques d'épilation doux épilant les poils sans tirer sur la peau.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Rechercher une pièce détachée ou un accessoire

Accéder à Pièces détachées et accessoires

Pièces de rechange et accessoires

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

3.9

sur 6

15

Avis

93%

recommandent ce produit

2

04/12/2013

España

España

Imprescindible en nuestro armario

Depiladora fácil de usar, no causa ningún dolor porque no notas el tirón. Y el resultado final.......de profesional.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SatinSoft HP6520/01 Depiladora

05/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

help me with this!

i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator

05/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

help me with this!

i just bought the epilator yesterday and it is not painful as i expected from a first time user's point of view. But the problem is i dont know how to remove the epilator head, can someone tell me how coz i might break the head. It has no button for easy cap or head removal compared to the other philips epilator. Thank you!

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit SatinSoft HP6520/01 Epilator

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