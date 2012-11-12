Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !