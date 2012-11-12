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Retour gratuit sous 30 jours
Arrêté
Une peau douce pour plusieurs semaines
Découvrez un mode d'épilation ultra-doux avec ce nouveau système Philips qui élimine les poils à la racine et vous laisse une peau douce et soyeuse pendant des semaines. Livré avec un ensemble unique d'accessoires, pour des résultats optimaux.
Sentitive
En outre, les disques hypoallergéniques assurent une hygiène optimale.
La tête est amovible et lavable sous le robinet, pour une meilleure hygiène
Atténue les sensations de tiraillement et apaise la peau après l'épilation.
4.0
sur 6
2
Avis
100%
recommandent ce produit
laurie3
12/11/2012
United Kingdom
Not as painful as you might think
This is the first time I have used an epilator having always used a razor. I found it to be extremely easy to use and was surprised that it was not as painful as I anticipated and was very effective. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Aylin
15/09/2011
United Kingdom
Philips epilator
Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator
Oui, je recommande ce produit
Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator