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Arrêté

SatinelleÉpilateur

HP6508/01

4

| (2) Avis | 100% recommandent ce produit

Une peau douce pour plusieurs semaines

Découvrez un mode d'épilation ultra-doux avec ce nouveau système Philips qui élimine les poils à la racine et vous laisse une peau douce et soyeuse pendant des semaines. Livré avec un ensemble unique d'accessoires, pour des résultats optimaux.

Voir tous les avantages

Élimine les poils dans le respect de la peau

Une peau douce pour plusieurs semaines

  • Sentitive

Ce système d'épilation épile même les poils de 0,5 mm

Ce système d'épilation épile même les poils de 0,5 mm

En outre, les disques hypoallergéniques assurent une hygiène optimale.

La tête d'épilation est entièrement lavable, pour une meilleure hygiène

La tête d'épilation est entièrement lavable, pour une meilleure hygiène

La tête est amovible et lavable sous le robinet, pour une meilleure hygiène

Rouleau de massage ondulé double rangée pour une épilation ultradouce

Rouleau de massage ondulé double rangée pour une épilation ultradouce

Atténue les sensations de tiraillement et apaise la peau après l'épilation.

Spécificités Techniques

Rechercher de l'assistance pour ce produit

Consulter la FAQ, les modes d'emploi, les informations de sécurité et les conseils

Rechercher une pièce détachée ou un accessoire

Accéder à Pièces détachées et accessoires

Pièces de rechange et accessoires

Notation globale

Ces évaluations sont gérées par Bazaarvoice et sont conformes à la politique d'authenticité de Bazaarvoice, appuyée par une technologie anti-fraude et l'analyse humaine. Vous trouverez des informations plus détaillées à l'adresse
Les avis des clients exprimés sous forme d'évaluations de produits et d'étoiles sont utiles aux autres. Ils vous permettent d'en savoir plus sur le produit et vous aident à prendre une décision d'achat. Toute cliente et tout client ayant acheté un produit en ligne ou en magasin peut soumettre un avis

4.0

sur 6

2

Avis

100%

recommandent ce produit

5
3
2
1

12/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Not as painful as you might think

This is the first time I have used an epilator having always used a razor. I found it to be extremely easy to use and was surprised that it was not as painful as I anticipated and was very effective. I would certainly recommend it to my friends.

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

15/09/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips epilator

Just buy it today, is seem be ok, just little iritation , I am wonder if this is because of the disk material or because of the hair is too strong . I had a older variant, I can say is the same with this one, just other design. The first speed is too slow, the second is ok, but would be best iif would have 3 speeds. Anyway is the single one I found in Beijing... Don't know here why no have the new models like 6576.. Anyway, I love it... I hate shaving, so this one is very useful for me . All the best !

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

Oui, je recommande ce produit

Cet avis concerne le produit Satinelle HP6508/01 Epilator

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