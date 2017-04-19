Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Huid moet ademen, vooral die van je kleintje. Ons schildje heeft 6 luchtgaten voor betere luchtcirculatie, ontworpen om huidirritatie te verminderen.
Onze flexibele siliconenspeen heeft een symmetrische vorm die het gehemelte, de tanden en het tandvlees van je baby respecteert terwijl hij of zij groeit.
Je hoeft je geen zorgen te maken over het comfort van je kindje. Deze speen is geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.*
4.6
van 5
17
Reviews & awards
100%
beveelt dit product aan
Grandparent1
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Ruby
19/04/2017
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Excellent product
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers
Donna1987
07/02/2015
United Kingdom
Only soother daughter will accept!
We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers