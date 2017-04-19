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Philips AventSCF180/28 Freeflow pacifiers

SCF180/28

4.6
| (17) Reviews & awards | 100% beveelt dit product aan
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Extra luchtgaten laten de huid van je baby ademen

Extra luchtgaten laten de huid van je baby ademen

Huid moet ademen, vooral die van je kleintje. Ons schildje heeft 6 luchtgaten voor betere luchtcirculatie, ontworpen om huidirritatie te verminderen.

Ontworpen voor een natuurlijke ontwikkeling van de mond

Ontworpen voor een natuurlijke ontwikkeling van de mond

Onze flexibele siliconenspeen heeft een symmetrische vorm die het gehemelte, de tanden en het tandvlees van je baby respecteert terwijl hij of zij groeit.

Geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk

Geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk

Je hoeft je geen zorgen te maken over het comfort van je kindje. Deze speen is geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.*

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4.6

van 5

17

Reviews & awards

100%

beveelt dit product aan

3
1

19/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Excellent product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

19/04/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Excellent product

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter in law loves these products not only for the natural development of her daughter growth on teeth and gums, she likes the transparent plates and they don't look too big for baby's mouth, she also loves the designs. Both Mother and baby are happy.

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/24 Freeflow soothers

07/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Only soother daughter will accept!

We love avent soothers and my daughter uses the avent natural Bottles too, these seem to go perfectly. I don't particularly love many of the designs though, sadly. So bought another brand as they were quite cute but baby was NOT having it at all. She loves her avent soothers :-) baby wins! Handle is perfect for carrying around with baby, soother can go in either way and is easy for baby to keep in.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF180/23 Freeflow soothers

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