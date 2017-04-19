We have given these dummies to my son from a few weeks old and they are the only dummies he will take. We went on holiday and i thought i lost one so bought some of a different brand as the shop didn't sell these and he screams hysterically if we try and give him one, have also tried other ones and not interested. Brilliant having handle on as something to lift them by without getting the teat dirty and also can thread onto your finger whilst carrying baby around. Teat shape means it doesnt matter which way up the dummy goes in.