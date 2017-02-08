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Alle series

  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
  • Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid

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Philips AventFreeflow-spenen

SCF172/22

4.6
| (42) Reviews & awards | 90% beveelt dit product aan
Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid
Laat de huid van je baby ademen met de Philips Avent Freeflow-fopspeen. Het ronde schildje heeft zes luchtgaten voor extra luchtcirculatie en vermindert huidirritatie. Onze orthodontische, samenknijpbare speen is ontworpen voor een natuurlijke ontwikkeling van de mond.
Bekijk alle voordelen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merk aanbevolen door moeders wereldwijd1

Dankzij extra luchtgaatjes kan de huid beter ademen

Comfortabele ventilatie voor een gevoelige huid

  • Kalmeer met het comfort van lucht

  • 6-18 maanden

  • Orthodontisch en BPA-vrij

  • 2 stuks

Extra luchtgaten laten de huid van je baby ademen

Extra luchtgaten laten de huid van je baby ademen

Huid moet ademen, vooral die van je kleintje. Ons schildje heeft 6 luchtgaten voor betere luchtcirculatie, ontworpen om huidirritatie te verminderen.

Ontworpen voor een natuurlijke ontwikkeling van de mond

Ontworpen voor een natuurlijke ontwikkeling van de mond

Onze flexibele siliconenspeen heeft een symmetrische vorm die het gehemelte, de tanden en het tandvlees van je baby respecteert terwijl hij of zij groeit.

Geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk

Geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk

Je hoeft je geen zorgen te maken over het comfort van je kindje. Deze speen is geproduceerd op onze bekroonde locatie in het Verenigd Koninkrijk.*

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

Recensies

Deze beoordelingen worden beheerd door Bazaarvoice en voldoen aan het Bazaarvoice Authenticiteitsbeleid, dat wordt ondersteund door antifraudetechnologie en menselijke analyse. Ga voor meer informatie naar
De mening van onze klanten is nuttig voor iedereen, of het nu een review of een simpele sterbeoordeling.van een product is. Dankzij deze beoordelingen komt u meer te weten over het product en kunt u gemakkelijker een aankoopbeslissing nemen. Elke klant die een product online of in de winkel heeft gekocht, kan een beoordeling achterlaten

4.6

van 5

42

Reviews & awards

90%

beveelt dit product aan

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

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Voorwaarden

  1. Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 8.139 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2024. 

  1. Nr. 1 fopspenenmerk wereldwijd

  2. Vervang spenen nadat deze 4 weken zijn gebruikt om hygiënische redenen

  3. Onze serie ondersteunt moeders en baby's in elke ontwikkelingsfase

  4. Fabrikant van het jaar 2014