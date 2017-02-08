Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
3-6 maanden
Bevat geen BPA
De platte, druppelvormige symmetrische spenen van Philips Avent respecteren de natuurlijke ontwikkeling van het gehemelte, de tandjes en het tandvlees van je baby, zelfs als de fopspeen ondersteboven raakt in de mond.
De siliconenspeen van Philips Avent is smaak- en geurloos, en wordt daarom gemakkelijker geaccepteerd door je baby. Het materiaal is glad, transparant en eenvoudig schoon te maken, en gaat niet plakken. De speen is sterk, gaat lang mee en vervormt en verkleurt niet na verloop van tijd.
Voor de hygiënische bescherming van gesteriliseerde spenen
4.6
van 5
42
Reviews & awards
90%
beveelt dit product aan
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Op basis van een online tevredenheidsonderzoek gehouden onder 8.139 gebruikers wereldwijd van merken en producten voor moeder en kind in 2024.
Hang de fopspeen niet met een koord rond de nek van het kind wegens verstikkingsgevaar.
9 van de 10 baby's accepteert de Philips Avent-fopspeen (online getest onder 100 moeders, Verenigd Koninkrijk, 2012)