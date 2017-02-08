Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
Kalmeer met het comfort van lucht
0-6 maanden
Orthodontisch en BPA-vrij
2 stuks
Huid moet ademen, vooral die van je kleintje. Ons schildje heeft 6 luchtgaten voor betere luchtcirculatie, ontworpen om huidirritatie te verminderen.
Baby's weten wat ze fijn vinden. We vroegen moeders hoe hun kleintjes reageren op Philips Avent-spenen en 9 van de 10 Baby's accepteren onze fopspenen.*
Onze flexibele siliconenspeen heeft een symmetrische vorm die het gehemelte, de tanden en het tandvlees van je baby respecteert terwijl hij of zij groeit.
4.6
van 5
42
Reviews & awards
90%
beveelt dit product aan
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
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