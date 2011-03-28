Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
SCF142/00
Speciaal gemaakt voor kleine handjes
Bekers kunnen met en zonder handvatten worden gebruikt
Compatibel met alle Philips Avent-flessen en bekers met uitzondering van de glazen flessen en de grote-mensenbekers/Mijn eerste grote-mensenbekers. Zo kun je combineren om de perfecte beker voor je peuter samen te stellen.
3.0
van 5
5
Reviews & awards
caltha
28/03/2011
Nederland
Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee
Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker
Morgan83
19/05/2011
United Kingdom
Good purchase
Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup
Vicki87
30/04/2013
United Kingdom
There needs to be a colour option!!!
Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup