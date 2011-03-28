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Alle series

  • Voor zelfstandig drinken
  • Voor zelfstandig drinken
  • Voor zelfstandig drinken
  • Voor zelfstandig drinken

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Philips AventOefenhandvatten voor beker

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Reviews & awards
Voor zelfstandig drinken
De oefenhandvatten passen op alle Philips Avent-voedingsflessen en -bekers, en helpen je kindje zelf te leren drinken. Eenvoudig aan te brengen en af te nemen, dus de beker kan met of zonder de handvatten worden gebruikt. Verkrijgbaar in groen en oranje.
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Glazen Natural-babyfles

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Gemakkelijk afneembare handvatten

Voor zelfstandig drinken

Voorgevormd

Speciaal gemaakt voor kleine handjes

Gemakkelijk bevestigen en verwijderen

Bekers kunnen met en zonder handvatten worden gebruikt

Geschikt voor Philips Avent-flessen en -bekers

Compatibel met alle Philips Avent-flessen en bekers met uitzondering van de glazen flessen en de grote-mensenbekers/Mijn eerste grote-mensenbekers. Zo kun je combineren om de perfecte beker voor je peuter samen te stellen.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

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3.0

van 5

5

Reviews & awards

4
2

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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