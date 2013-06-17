Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
AE1530/00
Analoge FM/MW-tuner
Ingebouwde luidspreker
Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting
Werkt op batterijen
FM/MW (AM)-stereotuner
0
Een luidspreker biedt een goede geluidskwaliteit voor meer luisterplezier.
3.7
van 5
17
Reviews & awards
NickWoj
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio
Sinbad32
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio
sanpretty
20/08/2010
United Kingdom
Excellent product !
Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio