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Draagbare radio

AE1530/00

3.7
| (17) Reviews & awards
Handig zakformaat
Waar u ook gaat of staat, met deze stijlvolle, draagbare Philips MW/FM-radio op zakformaat geniet u van een vol geluid van prima kwaliteit.
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Handig zakformaat

  • Analoge FM/MW-tuner

  • Ingebouwde luidspreker

  • Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting

  • Werkt op batterijen

FM/MW-tuner voor radio-ontvangst

FM/MW-tuner voor radio-ontvangst

FM/MW (AM)-stereotuner

Enkele draaiknop met volumeregelaar en aan-uitschakelaar

0

Ingebouwde luidspreker om hardop radio te luisteren in een in goede geluidskwaliteit

Ingebouwde luidspreker om hardop radio te luisteren in een in goede geluidskwaliteit

Een luidspreker biedt een goede geluidskwaliteit voor meer luisterplezier.

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3.7

van 5

17

Reviews & awards

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio

20/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product !

Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor AE1530 Portable Radio

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