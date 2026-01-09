I wanted to upgrade my old dell and I also wanted to buy a quality docking station. I got all in one. Positives +ve USB-C One-Cable Docking: This is the standout feature. A single USB-C cable handles three things at once: it sends video from your laptop to the monitor, charges your laptop (up to 60W), and connects all your peripherals (mouse, keyboard, internet) to your computer. High Dynamic Range (DisplayHDR 600): Unlike standard monitors, this screen is exceptionally bright (600 nits peak). It provides deeper blacks and more vibrant highlights, making it excellent for media consumption and creative work. +1 Ultra Wide-Color Technology: It supports a massive color gamut (138% sRGB and 94% Adobe RGB), which means colors look more "true-to-life" and saturated compared to standard office monitors. Built-in Gigabit Ethernet: The monitor has a physical RJ-45 port on the back, allowing you to plug your internet router directly into the screen. SmartErgoBase: The stand is highly adjustable, allowing for height, tilt, swivel, and even 90° rotation (portrait mode) to help reduce neck strain. Negatives Wifi - No 5G or latest WiFi compatibilities to enhance my laptop experience. 1G - Ethernet cable not provided Speakers sounds is very basic