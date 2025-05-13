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3D Smart Quant Neuro

MR Clinical applications

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3D SmartQuant Neuro¹ allows you to perform MR imaging with an AI-accelerated single quantification scan. The resulting data can be used as input for Synthethic MR software, SyMRI² to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.

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  • 1. Philips SyntAc used in combination with SmartSpeed, is providing the input for the SynthethicMR software, SyMRI. Any quantification reference in the present material is provided solely by SyMRI software.
  • 2. Synthetic MR, AB, Sweden.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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