Zoektermen

NL
FR

Control room workspace

Display, access, and control multimodality video sources

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Access technology that enables connectivity, workspace flexibility and future innovation. Display and control up to 20 multimodality video sources or applications across six monitors in one tailored and standardized workflow.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Meer informatie
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve

Reduce the learning curve

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Reduce the learning curve

Reduce the learning curve
Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Reduce the learning curve

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Meer informatie
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve

Reduce the learning curve

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room

Clutter-free control room

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Clutter-free control room

Clutter-free control room
Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Clutter-free control room

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Meer informatie
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room

Clutter-free control room

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption

Parallel working without interruption

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Parallel working without interruption

Parallel working without interruption
While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Parallel working without interruption

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Meer informatie
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption

Parallel working without interruption

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
  • Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
  • Reduce the learning curve
  • Clutter-free control room
  • Parallel working without interruption
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Meer informatie
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity
Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Access video sources with ease through effortless connectivity

Control up to 20 video sources independently using the monitor of your choice. The advanced layout enables you to access the same information across six monitors, with the opportunity to allocate one to the exam room.
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve

Reduce the learning curve

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Reduce the learning curve

Reduce the learning curve
Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.

Reduce the learning curve

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Meer informatie
Reduce the learning curve
Reduce the learning curve

Reduce the learning curve

Create unlimited presets for every procedure by user and department. Work with all system applications in the same user interface.
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room

Clutter-free control room

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Clutter-free control room

Clutter-free control room
Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.

Clutter-free control room

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Meer informatie
Clutter-free control room
Clutter-free control room

Clutter-free control room

Enjoy increased switching flexibility in the exam room and control room through integration of multiple third-party video sources without the burden of point-to-point cabling.
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption

Parallel working without interruption

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Parallel working without interruption

Parallel working without interruption
While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Parallel working without interruption

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Meer informatie
Parallel working without interruption
Parallel working without interruption

Parallel working without interruption

While fluoroscopy or exposures are being performed, staff in the control room can review previous images from the same or a different patient, prepare for the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.