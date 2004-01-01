The Philips Azurion imaging system, in combination with the Baxter Medical Trusystem 7500 Hybrid Plus, combines leading-edge interventional X-ray with a leading-edge OR table. A setup that will provide you with a truly multifunctional room where you can perform interventional, hybrid, and traditional surgical procedures.
Excellent flexibility and efficiency
When a leading edge interventional X-ray system works side-by-side with a leading edge OR table,
your medical teams benefit from excellent flexibility. The Baxter Medical OR table provides
extreme adjustment angles and positions to support a full range of surgical procedures.
Fast and confident positioning
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.
Smooth and easy control
Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column in the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allows for a various patient positioning positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used the Imaging Systems C-arc should be parked away.
Fast and confident positioning
The Philips Azurion with FlexArm and Baxter Medical OR table are interfaced to work smoothly and flexibly with each other. The interface between the Azurion stand and the Baxter OR table* facilitates the stop of gantry and table movements after a Bodyguard signal so you can move the Azurion at high speeds with confidence.
Smooth and easy control
Intuitively pan and free-float the Baxter Medical tabletop Carbon FloatLine with the Sensor Control FloatLine handle. The Azurion C-arm stand and Baxter Medical OR table are controlled via their individual control modules.
Precision in every position, perfection in any discipline
The Baxter Medical OR table system has a fixed column in the floor and can be outfitted with any of the following table tops. The SQ14Xtra Imaging Tabletop supports neuro and cranial procedures. Carbon segments are permanently mounted at the head and foot end of the tabletop to allow for X-ray imaging. The Carbon FloatLine Imaging Tabletop is a free-floating tabletop that provides a radiolucent area up to 2100 mm. The full carbon tabletop supports a wide range of procedures in endovascular and cardiovascular surgery, as well as in interventional cardiology, radiology, orthopedics, and traumatology. The Universal Tabletop is suitable for open surgical procedures that allows for a various patient positioning positions, following the requirements of the specific procedure. When this table top is used the Imaging Systems C-arc should be parked away.
The product is not available in all countries. Consult your Philips representative for more information.
* Bolus Chase, Table APC, Table Tracking and compatibility with EP navigator, MRCT Roadmap, VesselNavigator and EchoNavigator are not supported on Philips Azurion in combination with the Baxter Medical OR table. No table motion compensation is available in overlay applications. Only available with 20" Flat Detector in combination with FlexArm.
