SmartCT Roadmap facilitates interventions by providing live 3D image guidance that can be segmented to emphasize target vessel and lesions, aiding guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures. All controlled via the touch screen at the table.
Accurate and dynamic 3D guidance
Real-time 3D view aids guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures
Adapts to position changes in real time
Variable settings to enhance visualization
Philips Image Guided Therapy clinical application software SmartCT enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with clear guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds on the touchscreen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touchscreen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualizations and measurement tools. SmartCT also brings advanced measurements and visualization to your fingertips for high image quality, supporting your diagnosis[1-3] and better patient treatment outcomes[4-6].
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
