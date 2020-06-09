Zoektermen

SmartCT Vaso

High-resolution, contrast enhanced CBCT acquisition

SmartCT Vaso enables high-contrast and high-resolution imaging of cerebral vasculature based on a 3D rotational scan and an intra-arterial contrast injection. This technique enhances the visualization of endovascular stents, flow diverters, or other devices, as well as vessel morphology down to the perforator level.

Kenmerken
Get step-by-step acquisition guidance to simplify 3D imaging​
To empower the users to acquire superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Vaso provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering, as well as suggestions of a contrast injection for the selected protocol.

Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside​
Once acquired, the 3D image is automatically displayed on the touch screen module in the appropriate rendering mode for direct review at tableside. You can scroll, zoom, pan and rotate the image, adjust the slab thickness and use multi-planar reformat on the touchscreen.​

Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents​
The SmartCT Vaso technique is increasingly used for follow-up of aneurysms treated with flow-diverter stents to check device positioning. It provides superb image quality to assess flow-diverters down to the perforator level. Using SmartCT Vessel Analysis, you can inspect the vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.​

Direct image inspection with advanced 3D visualization at tableside​
Once acquired, the 3D image is automatically displayed on the touch screen module in the appropriate rendering mode for direct review at tableside. You can scroll, zoom, pan and rotate the image, adjust the slab thickness and use multi-planar reformat on the touchscreen.​

Peri-procedure check of positioning of flow-diverter stents​
The SmartCT Vaso technique is increasingly used for follow-up of aneurysms treated with flow-diverter stents to check device positioning. It provides superb image quality to assess flow-diverters down to the perforator level. Using SmartCT Vessel Analysis, you can inspect the vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats.​

  • SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
  • 1. Evaluated with clinical users in a simulated lab environment with a total of 17 teams consisting of a physician and a radio-tech, and 1 physician without a radio-tech, with different levels of experience.

