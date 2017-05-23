Zoektermen

EchoNavigator

Interventional tool; fusing live X-ray and live echo

Greater insight and confidence through SmartFusion technology. EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.

Kenmerken
Live 3D TEE
The TEE field of view (cone) is displayed as an outline to give you an additional reference point while working. 3D transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) imaging provides critical insights into soft tissue anatomy.

Live 3D TEE
Automated markers give context and guidance
Markers placed on the soft tissue structures within the echo image automatically appear on the X-ray for context and guidance.

Automated markers give context and guidance
Facilitates teamwork and communication in the lab
Transparent communication and understanding are necessary between the echocardiographer and the interventionalist or surgeon to ensure agreement on how to proceed. By automatically fusing echo and X-ray images, EchoNavigator speeds up this process and enhances teamwork.

Facilitates teamwork and communication in the lab
Intuitive link and automatic orientation
The TEE transducer position and orientation are automatically tracked in the X-ray image, allowing the echo and the X-ray image to move in sync when the C-arm is repositioned.

Intuitive link and automatic orientation
Three useful perspectives
Up to three different echo views of anatomical structures can be shown simultaneously to enhance vizualisation of soft tissue anatomy and the device location.

Three useful perspectives
Quick zoom and hanging views
Changing views of the anatomical structures in the echo data can be carried out from tableside for your convenience.

Quick zoom and hanging views
