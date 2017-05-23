Greater insight and confidence through SmartFusion technology. EchoNavigator automatically fuses live 3D TEE and live X-ray in real time so you can intuitively guide your device in the 3D space more quickly.
Additional reference point through TEE cone
Automated markers give context and guidance
Smooth workflow
Always the same orientation and perspective
Three perspectives for enhanced vizualisation of situation
Conveniently change views from tableside
Automated markers give context and guidance
Smooth workflow
Always the same orientation and perspective
Three perspectives for enhanced vizualisation of situation
Conveniently change views from tableside
Experience the new world of interventional cardiac and vascular performance with the Azurion 7 Series with 12'' flat detector. This next-generation image guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting with workflow innovation.
Move to a hybrid suite with confidence with the Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20. This next-generation image guided therapy solution lets you perform open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Clinical excellence unites with workflow innovation to support you in delivering outstanding patient care, and increasing operational efficiency.
Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
Premium technologies bring a new level of image quality to compact ultrasound so performance isn't sacrificed for portability. Designed for critical study requirements and big system performance everywhere you need it.
EPIQ 7 features our most powerful architecture ever applied to ultrasound imaging - touching all aspects of acoustic acquisition and processing, allowing you to truly experience ultrasound's evolution to a more definitive modality.
EPIQ 7C is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an exceptional level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiovascular practices.
When your interventional lab performs a variety of cases, efficient control of applications can promote effective teamwork and care. With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases.
EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution. This option for our Azurion 7 series with 20'' detector, offers exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR.
A truly multifunctional room for any open or minimally invasive procedure. We have aligned with MAQUET to seamlessly integrate the best-in-class interventional X-ray with a best-in-class operating room table.
Perform a full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips advanced Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system. Get high resolution imaging support and extra flexibility for mixed-use and dedicated procedures like PTCA.
