DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options – nasal, pillow and full face, to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. With more freedom of movement and more comfort than their prescribed mask, DreamWear patients feel like they are not wearing a mask at all.¹⁻³
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media galerij
Kenmerken
Exceptional fit and comfort
Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Exceptional fit and comfort
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Users stated that DreamWear was more comfortable, appealing and had a better fit than their prescribed mask.¹⁻³ DreamWear’s soft, flexible silicone frame and fabric wraps provide a soft touch on the patient’s cheek.
Freedom of movement
Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Freedom of movement
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
DreamWear users experienced more freedom of movement throughout the night than with their current prescribed mask.¹⁻³ Unrestricted by cumbersome tubing, patients can sleep in any position they desire – on their stomach, side, or back.
Like wearing nothing at all
Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Like wearing nothing at all
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
DreamWear's unique design offers one mask with three cushion options to give patients the ability to choose the interface that works best for them. Its remarkable design directs airflow through the frame so patients can sleep comfortably. The minimal contact, under-the-nose cushion prevents red marks, discomfort or irritation in the nostrils or on the nose bridge.⁴
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Simply switch cushions without changing masks
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
Finding the right mask, cushion and headgear can be a difficult and time-consuming exercise of trial and error. The DreamWear mask is designed to quickly and easily switch cushions types. Without changing masks. DreamWear may reduce the number of masks a user needs to try to get set up.
¹Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2015 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=98). Prescribed masks include ResMed Swift FX, ResMed Mirage FX, Philips Wisp, and ResMed P10. Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=81). ¹Prescribed masks include ResMed Airfit N10, N20,Mirage Fx, Philips Wisp, Pico, ComfortGel Blue, F&P Eson & Eson 2
²Data analysis at 30 days of use of 2017 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n=80). Prescribed masks include Resmed Swift FX and P10, F&P Opus and Pilairo, and Philips Nuance and Nuance Pro. Data analysis at 10 days of use of 2019 Philips sponsored patient preference trial (n = 72). Prescribed masks include ResMed Aifit P10, Swift Fx, Philips Nuance / Nuance Pro, F&P Brevida, Opus & Pilairo
³Data analysis of Aug 2017 Patient Preference trial where n = 85 and prescribed masks include Resmed Airfit F10 and F20, Respironics Amara View and F&P Simplus.
⁴Mask does not directly contact the bridge of the nose or nostrils.