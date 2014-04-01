Zoektermen

dStream Ped Torso 8ch coil

MR coil

Dedicated 8-element coil designed to provide excellent pediatric torso and cardiac imaging. The coil is optimized for neonates, but will accommodate pediatric patients up to 10kg. Split design allowing the top of the coil to be taken off, enabling easy access to the patient. An insert cradle can be used for additional patient support. A surrounding mattress is available to accommodate larger patients.

