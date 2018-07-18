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dStream Head 32ch coil

MR coil

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The 32-channel dStream Head coil leverages dStream technology and pushes your 3.0T system to new frontiers in neurofunctional exams. lt is designed to provide high resolution volumetric imaging of the cortex, while maintaining an excellent signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) in the center of the brain. The coil supports detailed morphological and functional assessment of the brain, for instance, during pre-surgical planning. Fast scanning times are also possible through dS SENSE parallel imaging in all three measurement directions.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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