Azurion 7 C20 &amp; Azurion 7 F20 Image guided therapy system

Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20

Image guided therapy system

Move to a hybrid suite with confidence with the Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20. This next-generation image guided therapy solution lets you perform open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Clinical excellence unites with workflow innovation to support you in delivering outstanding patient care, and increasing operational efficiency.

Insightful Live Image Guidance
Insightful Live Image Guidance

Insightful Live Image Guidance

Expand capabilities to perform challenging procedures with confidence through Philips innovations in Live Image Guidance. These include StentBoost, XperCT, EmboGuide and our Navigator guidance solutions. All these advanced procedural solutions are seamlessly integrated into the Azurion 7 Series to support clinical workflow.
Enhance visibility
Enhance visibility

Enhance visibility

Thanks to the next-generation 20'' detector your vascular procedures can benefit from excellent image quality. Its wider anatomical coverage allows you to perform diverse procedures. The superb Philips image processing chain visualizes small vessel details with exceptional clarity. This system also supports head-to-toe imaging and patient access from all sides.
Save time
Save time

Save time

This system has been specifically designed to save time for busy mixed use rooms. Team members can work on all activities - at one or more workspots in the control and exam room - without interrupting each other. While X-ray is being done, staff in the control room can review previous images from the patient, prepare the next exam or finish reporting on another patient.
Simplify set-up and operation
Simplify set-up and operation

Simplify set-up and operation

To simplify and standardize system set-up for all cases and users, the system uses ProcedureCards that can be fully customized. For example, the system automatically selects the relevant ProcedureCard(s) based on the RIS/HIS/CIS code of the procedure. Presets (e.g. most-frequently used, default protocols and user-specified settings) facilitates you in increasing exam consistency.
Full control at table side
Full control at table side

Full control at table side

Pre-procedural data, multimodality imaging from PACS and other sources, and interventional applications can be displayed on FlexVision Pro*. You can easily control all of this via a seamless mouseover. Capture screenshots of displayed video sources and store them in the patient file with a single click. Everything you need is at your fingertips within the sterile field.
Experience speed and ease
Experience speed and ease

Experience speed and ease

Fast and responsive, the Azurion 7 Series is designed to make procedures flow. It anticipates what you need and moves you steadily through cases. The black background on the user interface and backlit icons on controls enhance visibility and guidance during cases. Use tablet-like gestures to simplify tasks and the standardized Azurion user interface to train and rotate medical staff easily between labs.
Streamline workflow
Streamline workflow

Streamline workflow

FlexSpot* enables you to efficiently view, control and manipulate all applications from a single point in the control room. This integrated, clutter-free work spot has one or two 27-inch widescreen monitors and one mouse and keyboard. From here you can control multiple external sources, set-up screen layouts and access available applications. Add more FlexSpots as needed.
Manage dose efficiently
Manage dose efficiently

Manage dose efficiently

The Azurion 7 Series also includes ClarityIQ, our X-ray imaging technology which provides high quality imaging for a comprehensive range of clinical procedures, achieving excellent visibility at ultra low X-ray dose levels for patients of all sizes. It is part of our comprehensive suite of DoseWise Solutions, which help you take control over patient care, staff safety and regulatory compliance.
Improve communication
Improve communication

Improve communication

Clear two-way communication, especially during critical parts of procedures, helps you to reduce errors, and providing fast response. With this system, communication becomes clear cut; a large mouse pointer is visible on your live image in the exam and control room. When larger teams are present in the exam room this aids communication so they can focus on the procedure.
Increase return on investment
Increase return on investment

Increase return on investment

To help you fully leverage your resources and realize and boost the return on your investment, we offer innovative financing solutions, a flexible service offering and a professional support network of over 7,000 field engineers. Our broad range of healthcare consulting and education programs can help you further enhance the efficiency and efficacy of your care delivery process.
Future proof your lab
Future proof your lab

Future proof your lab

The concept of upgrading and expanding has been built into the Azurion infrastructure. This standardized hardware and software platform provides access to a new generation of connected healthcare applications and technologies. As new needs arise and your requirements change you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications.
Make the most of every day
Make the most of every day

Make the most of every day

Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. Philips Remote Services aim to help you maintain peak performance of your equipment, deliver uninterrupted patient care and address your most complex technical problems before they impact patient care.
Boost lab utilization
Boost lab utilization

Boost lab utilization

To help you manage large volumes of cases, while lowering costs, our workflow consultants can assess your current performance and identify opportunities to increase your lab utilization. This approach has helped our customers realize more meaningful and sustainable improvements in their operations.
  • * Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.

