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Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

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Manufactured without latex, comfortable and easy-to-clean, the Philips M1191B reusable SpO₂ glove sensor delivers high signal quality to provide continuous measurement of oxygen saturation. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs) and is 2m long. With a comprehensive warranty, the M1191B sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.

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Wipeable and reusable

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Accommodates wide range of patients

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Cost-effective and durable

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges
  • Wipeable and reusable
  • Service and support
  • Accommodates wide range of patients
  • Cost-effective and durable
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Wipeable and reusable

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Accommodates wide range of patients

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Cost-effective and durable

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Whitepaper (1)

Whitepaper

Brochure (4)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >50 kg (>110lb)
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .063 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Bekijk alle specificaties
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >50 kg (>110lb)
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .063 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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