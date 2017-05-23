Manufactured without latex, comfortable and easy-to-clean, the Philips M1191B reusable SpO₂ glove sensor delivers high signal quality to provide continuous measurement of oxygen saturation. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs) and is 2m long. With a comprehensive warranty, the M1191B sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.
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|Patient Application
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|Application Site
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|Adapter Cable Compatibility
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|Recommended Patient Weight
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|Cable Length
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|Product Category
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Type
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
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|CE Certified
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|Package Weight
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|Packaging Unit
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|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
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|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Cable Length
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
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