The SyncVision Angio+ vessel enhancement tool provides clarity in visualizing vessels, which may include tortuous or overlapping vessels and highly stenosed lesions, potentially reducing the number of required views during diagnosis or therapy.
SyncVision QCA
Quantitative coronary analysis
The SyncVision Angio+ quantitative coronary analysis automatically calculates lumen dimensions and stenosis in real time.
SyncVision Co-registration localization
SyncVision IVUS Co-registration localization
The SyncVision IVUS Co-registration application co-registers the location of the IVUS image on the angiogram and provides easy length and area measurements with a manual IVUS pullback.
IVUS Co-registration: measurement
Simplifies vessel sizing/measurement
IVUS Co-registration provides easy length measurement with manual IVUS pullback and area/diameter measurements for accurate stent sizing. This feature also provides automated, real-time side-by-side display of co-registered IVUS and angio images to help correlate critical and anatomical landmarks, especially in complex cases, such as bifurcations.⁴, ⁷, ¹⁰, ¹¹
Device positioning
Angio+ device positioning
The SyncVision Angio+ device positioning tool provides enhanced visualization of device position within the vessel and is designed to help reduce risk of geographic miss, which study data suggests may occur in 66.5% of PCIs.¹
Device motion indication
Healthy-to-healthy landing zones
Intravascular ultrasound guidance helps to confirm healthy-to-healthy landing zones, according to clinical research.³
Device inflation
Angio+ device inflation
SyncVision Angio+ device inflation provides enhanced visualization of balloon to observe proper inflation. Successful cardiovascular treatment relies on proper balloon inflation, and enhanced imaging can help determine successful inflation functioning.⁸
Device enhancement
Angio+ device enhancement
SyncVision Angio+ device enhancement provides enhanced visualization of stent deployment under fluoroscopy to help ensure proper deployment and correct location of deployment.
Addresses imaging challenges
Streamlines and simplifies therapy
SyncVision streamlines lesion assessment with co-registration and vessel enhancement, simplifying vessel sizing with real-time QCA and easy length/area/diameter measurement. SyncVision enables precise therapy delivery with Angio+ device detection, offering live stabilization and image enhancement, real-time post-acquisition image processing, and IVUS to assist with confirmation.
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Fractional Flow Reserve
Fractional Flow Reserve measurement
Various clinical studies demonstrate that physiologic lesion assessment by FFR to guide routine PCI is superior to current angiography guided treatment. This measured ratio represents the potential decrease in coronary flow distal to the coronary stenosis.¹⁴
iFR modality
iFR modality simplifies workflow
iFR modality simplifies workflow by providing a hyperemia-free measurement to assess lesion significance in as few as five heartbeats. Philips Volcano’s proprietary iFR modality has a robust body of clinical evidence with over 9,000 patients in numerous studies and peer-reviewed journal articles.¹³
iFR Scout pullback
iFR Scout pullback
The iFR Scout pullback shows the most significant gradient in the mid-vessel lesion with diffuse proximal disease.
