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Eagle Eye Platinum ST

Digital IVUS short tip catheter

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The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter offers a 2.5 mm tip-to-imaging distance designed to assess more of the vessel than standard catheters by providing a closer visualization of highly stenosed lesions and distal anatomy. The short tip catheter fits through all 5F guides and has all features of our top-selling Eagle Eye Platinum model, including plug-and-play simplicity, three radiopaque markers, GlyDx hydrophilic coating, and SyncVision compatibility.*

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Deliverability in Tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*
Meer informatie
Deliverability in Tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*
Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
Meer informatie
Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*

Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity
The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Meer informatie
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Assesses More of Vessel
Closer visualization

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.

Closer visualization

Closer visualization
A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.
Meer informatie
Assesses More of Vessel
Closer visualization

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.
Low Profile for Complex Cases
Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*

Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases
Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*
Meer informatie
Low Profile for Complex Cases
Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*
IVUS Co-registration
SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.

SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
Meer informatie
IVUS Co-registration
SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
Radiopaque Markers
Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.

Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation
Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
Meer informatie
Radiopaque Markers
Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Meer informatie
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
  • Deliverability in Tortuosity
  • Plug-and-Play Simplicity
  • GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
  • Assesses More of Vessel
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Deliverability in Tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*
Meer informatie
Deliverability in Tortuosity
Improved deliverability in tortuosity

Improved deliverability in tortuosity

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter offers improved deliverability through tortuosity, compared to the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter in a tortuous benchtop model.*
Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging
The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
Meer informatie
Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

Plug-and-play for immediate imaging

The plug-and-play simplicity and digital, solid state design of the Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter provides a fast, easy approach for IVUS imaging. There is no motor drive, no moving parts, and no pullback device required. Additionally, you don’t have to worry about flushing or priming of the transducer before a procedure.
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*

Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity
The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Meer informatie
GlyDx Hydrophilic Coating
Improved lubricity

Improved lubricity

The improved GlyDx hydrophilic coating, applied to the distal portion of the catheter, provides increased lubricity and durability during use. The tapered tip and long rapid exchange lumen add pushability.*
Assesses More of Vessel
Closer visualization

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.

Closer visualization

Closer visualization
A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.
Meer informatie
Assesses More of Vessel
Closer visualization

Closer visualization

A shorter-tip design allows for further advancement of the transducer in a highly stenosed or distal vessel, allowing you to image more distally. Like the Eagle Eye Platinum catheter, the device has both coronary and peripheral indications.
Low Profile for Complex Cases
Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*

Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases
Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*
Meer informatie
Low Profile for Complex Cases
Low profile for complex cases

Low profile for complex cases

Like Eagle Eye Platinum, the ST model fits in 5F guide catheters with a 0.056” inner diameter. The low profile and shaft transitions allow for greater clearance with complex cases where an IVUS catheter needs to fit side-by-side in a larger guide with buddy wires. For example, Eagle Eye Platinum can be used with a Terumo Finecross microcatheter in a 7F guide.*
IVUS Co-registration
SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.

SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility
The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
Meer informatie
IVUS Co-registration
SyncVision compatibility

SyncVision compatibility

The Eagle Eye Platinum ST digital IVUS catheter system is compatible with SyncVision co-registration which creates a three-way association between locations on the angiogram, longitudinal IVUS display, and tomographic IVUS frames. SyncVision simplifies vessel sizing, streamlines lesion assessment, and enables precise therapy delivery.
Radiopaque Markers
Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.

Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation
Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
Meer informatie
Radiopaque Markers
Markers for length estimation

Markers for length estimation

Relying on angiograms, alone, may make it difficult to estimate the length of bifurcation, ostial, and tortuous lesions. The Eagle Eye Platinum ST catheter features three radiopaque markers with 10 mm spacing facilitating length estimation without the need for a marker wire or pullback device. SyncVision’s Co-registration measures accurate length even with a manual pullback.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Meer informatie
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F (I.D. 0.056")
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014"
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F (I.D. 0.056")
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014"
Bekijk alle specificaties
Catheter size specs
Catheter size specs
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F (I.D. 0.056")
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.014"
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Working length
  • 150 cm
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
  • 1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
  • 2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120
  • *Data on file
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Eagle Eye Platinum ST is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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