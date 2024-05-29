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Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

Digital IVUS catheter

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The Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW digital IVUS catheter is the only .018” OTW catheter on the market. This catheter enables physicians to see clearly and treat optimally through tip-to-tail improvements. Key features such as tapered tip, robust shaft, an over-the-wire platform, and longer working length allow for outstanding deliverability, improved workflow, and enhanced image durability

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IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Meer informatie
IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Helps intervention decisions
Helps intervention decisions

Helps intervention decisions

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Helps intervention decisions

Helps intervention decisions
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Helps intervention decisions

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Meer informatie
Helps intervention decisions
Helps intervention decisions

Helps intervention decisions

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Confirm treatment results
Confirm treatment results

Confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Confirm treatment results

Confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Meer informatie
Confirm treatment results
Confirm treatment results

Confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Stent apposition assessment
Stent apposition assessment

Stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Stent apposition assessment

Stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Meer informatie
Stent apposition assessment
Stent apposition assessment

Stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
  • IVUS helps disease assessment
  • Helps intervention decisions
  • Confirm treatment results
  • Stent apposition assessment
Bekijk alle kenmerken
IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Meer informatie
IVUS helps disease assessment
IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS helps disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and aids in disease diagnosis.
Helps intervention decisions
Helps intervention decisions

Helps intervention decisions

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Helps intervention decisions

Helps intervention decisions
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Helps intervention decisions

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Meer informatie
Helps intervention decisions
Helps intervention decisions

Helps intervention decisions

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Confirm treatment results
Confirm treatment results

Confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Confirm treatment results

Confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Meer informatie
Confirm treatment results
Confirm treatment results

Confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Stent apposition assessment
Stent apposition assessment

Stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Stent apposition assessment

Stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Meer informatie
Stent apposition assessment
Stent apposition assessment

Stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery, and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Frequency
  • 0.071 in
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.018 in
Working length
  • 150 cm
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Bekijk alle specificaties
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW
Minimum guide catheter
  • 5F
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 20 mm
Frequency
  • 0.071 in
Frequency
  • 20 MHz
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.018 in
Working length
  • 150 cm
  • *Safety and effectiveness of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.
  • 1. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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