Zoektermen
The Visions PV .014P RX digital IVUS catheter has a 55% stiffer shaft than Eagle Eye Platinum and PV .014P digital IVUS catheters to facilitate greater pushability while preserving the equivalent level of trackability.¹ IVUS provides detailed and accurate assessment of lumen size, vessel size, plaque morphology and key anatomical landmarks.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Bel 02 503 47 27
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS helps with disease assessment
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps with intervention decisions
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Helps confirm treatment results
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
Real-time lesion assessment in the cath lab
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Maximum imaging diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Frequency
|
|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Minimum guide catheter
|
|Maximum guide wire
|
|Maximum imaging diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Frequency
|
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
Product bekijken
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .035 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 90 cm length and 60 mm max imaging diameter for 0.035” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and venous disease and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
Product bekijken
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
Product bekijken
As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .014P digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 150 cm working length, 20 mm max imaging diameter for .014” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landBelgië (Nederlands)
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.