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Visions PV .018

Digital IVUS Catheter

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As an adjunct to conventional angiographic interventions, the Visions PV .018 digital IVUS catheter evaluates vascular morphology in blood vessels and provides cross-sectional imaging of these vessels. With a 135 cm working length and 24 mm max imaging diameter for 0.018” guide wire interventional procedures, the device aids in peripheral artery disease diagnosis and guides clinicians toward the correct therapy for the patient’s unique needs.

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IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Meer informatie
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Treatment decisions
Assists with decisions during the intervention

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Meer informatie
Treatment decisions
Assists with decisions during the intervention

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Treatment outcomes
Helps confirm treatment results

Helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Helps confirm treatment results

Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Meer informatie
Treatment outcomes
Helps confirm treatment results

Helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Meer informatie
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
  • IVUS assesses disease
  • Treatment decisions
  • Treatment outcomes
  • ChromaFlo
Bekijk alle kenmerken
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Meer informatie
IVUS assesses disease
IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS helps with disease assessment

IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers, including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also provides analysis of crucial parameters—like luminal cross-sectional measurements—and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Treatment decisions
Assists with decisions during the intervention

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Assists with decisions during the intervention
Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Meer informatie
Treatment decisions
Assists with decisions during the intervention

Assists with decisions during the intervention

Not only does IVUS provide real-time diagnostic imaging for peripheral artery disease, it may also guide clinicians to the correct angioplasty technique for the patient’s individual needs, assess intervention effectiveness, and assist in endovascular device delivery. The imaging modality also helps clinicians decide the size of the device needed for the best outcome.
Treatment outcomes
Helps confirm treatment results

Helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Helps confirm treatment results

Helps confirm treatment results
IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.

Helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
Meer informatie
Treatment outcomes
Helps confirm treatment results

Helps confirm treatment results

IVUS imaging helps to confirm treatment results, including the completeness of treatment, the apposition and expansion of stent placement, and whether or not the patient requires a thrombolytic drip. ChromaFlo imaging, for example, can be used to show evidence of stent apposition by illustrating the absence of flow.
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.
Meer informatie
ChromaFlo
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment

ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral and coronary vessels, including left main, bifurcations, superficial femoral artery and iliac. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque in bifurcations.

Documentatie

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Technische specificaties

Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Minimum guide catheter
  • 6 F
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.018”
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 24 mm
Working length
  • 135 cm
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Minimum guide catheter
  • 6 F
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.018”
Bekijk alle specificaties
Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Minimum guide catheter
  • 6 F
Maximum guide wire
  • 0.018”
Maximum imaging diameter
  • 24 mm
Working length
  • 135 cm
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
  • Visions PV .018 is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.
  • Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
  • Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.
  • Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. Trademarks are the property of Koninklijke Philips N.V. or their respective owners.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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