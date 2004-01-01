Zoektermen

LNCS to IntelliVue Masimo SET® or IntelliVue Philips FAST-SpO₂ LNCS Dual Key Patient Cable(LNC MP10)

Pulse oximetry supplies

Adapter cable for connecting Masimo LNCS sensors to select Philips IntelliVue FAST, SureSigns, Masimo SET Module and Multi-Measurement Server.

Technische specificaties

SpO2 Adapter Cable
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 3 m (10 ft)
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Masimo
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • VM1: 863264, 863265, 863266; VM4: 863063, 863085; VM6: 863064, 863065, 863086; VM8: 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, 863317; VS2: 863278, 863279; VS3: 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074; VS4: 863283; VSi: 863276, 863277; MMS: 862442; MP2: 865040; MP5: 865024, 865322, 865120; X2: 865039; X3: 867030; MX100: 867033; MMX: 867036; MX40: 865350, 865351; Pulse Oximetry Module: 862112; Masimo® SET™ Module: 867192; CM10: 863301; CM12: 863303; CM100: 863300; CM120: 863302; CM150 863304, 863322; FM30: 862199; FM40: 865132; FM50: 865071
Product Type
  • SpO₂ patient cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
Package Weight
  • .09 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable/box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • Compatible sensors
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

