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IntelliVue AD85

Active Display

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IntelliVue AD85 Active Display provides an independent display with real-time guaranteed alarming capability for use with specific IntelliVue monitors. The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display contains an optically bonded 22" (547 mm) LCD (TFT) display with predicted capacitive (pCap) touch technology, within a housing similar to the MX850 patient monitor. The IntelliVue AD85 Active Display connects to a host monitor via a LAN connection. The display provides 4 USB ports for connecting USB HID compatible pointing devices. The front of the display has a built-in Contactless ID and Communication device utilizing RFID technology. When connected to a patient monitor, the IntelliVue AD85 Active Display can show the same number of waveform channels as the monitor itself. When mounted close to the monitor, the alarm sounds on the display can be disabled. When mounted remotely the patient monitor in the room can be silent, while IntelliVue AD85 Active Display takes over the sounding of alarms.

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Familiar user experience
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.
Meer informatie
Familiar user experience
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.
Remote, audible alarming
Mute alarms inside the patient room

Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.

Mute alarms inside the patient room

Mute alarms inside the patient room
When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.

Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.
Meer informatie
Remote, audible alarming
Mute alarms inside the patient room

Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.
Touchscreen controls
Future-ready technology

Future-ready technology

The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.

Future-ready technology

Future-ready technology
The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.

Future-ready technology

The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.
Meer informatie
Touchscreen controls
Future-ready technology

Future-ready technology

The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.
Visual and audible alarming
Announce alarms in real time

Announce alarms in real time

The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.

Announce alarms in real time

Announce alarms in real time
The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.

Announce alarms in real time

The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.
Meer informatie
Visual and audible alarming
Announce alarms in real time

Announce alarms in real time

The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.
Tailor the display to suit your work
Customizable screens for flexibility

Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.

Customizable screens for flexibility

Customizable screens for flexibility
The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.

Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.
Meer informatie
Tailor the display to suit your work
Customizable screens for flexibility

Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.
  • Familiar user experience
  • Remote, audible alarming
  • Touchscreen controls
  • Visual and audible alarming
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Familiar user experience
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up
The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.
Meer informatie
Familiar user experience
IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

IntelliVue user interface for quick ramp up

The graphical user interface is designed for fast and intuitive operation to allow users to quickly become familiar with operating the device. Smart keys can be configured with icons to facilitate the operation of monitoring tasks directly on the screen. Waves and numerical values ​​are encoded with customizable colors.
Remote, audible alarming
Mute alarms inside the patient room

Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.

Mute alarms inside the patient room

Mute alarms inside the patient room
When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.

Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.
Meer informatie
Remote, audible alarming
Mute alarms inside the patient room

Mute alarms inside the patient room

When the Active Display is installed outside of the patient room, it will receive alarms from the monitor, and announce those alarms at the display. This allows the alarm sounds in the patient room to be muted and limits these noise disturbances to the patient.
Touchscreen controls
Future-ready technology

Future-ready technology

The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.

Future-ready technology

Future-ready technology
The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.

Future-ready technology

The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.
Meer informatie
Touchscreen controls
Future-ready technology

Future-ready technology

The AD85 active display has capacitive touch technology, which supports multi-finger touch and gesture operation (similar to a smartphone). The display also includes a built-in contactless identification and near-field communication device built on RFID technology.
Visual and audible alarming
Announce alarms in real time

Announce alarms in real time

The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.

Announce alarms in real time

Announce alarms in real time
The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.

Announce alarms in real time

The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.
Meer informatie
Visual and audible alarming
Announce alarms in real time

Announce alarms in real time

The AD85 has a built-in alarm light and a verified alarm speaker that can announce alarms in real time. With an infectious patient, the ability to receive and react to alarms outside the patient room reduces the need for caregivers to go into the room to just address the alarm.
Tailor the display to suit your work
Customizable screens for flexibility

Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.

Customizable screens for flexibility

Customizable screens for flexibility
The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.

Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.
Meer informatie
Tailor the display to suit your work
Customizable screens for flexibility

Customizable screens for flexibility

The flexible display arrangement allows you to adjust the display to suit your needs — for example, overlapping waves or dynamic adjustment of the wave amplitude as a function of the number of waves configured for that area. View data you need in a way that works for you.

Technische specificaties

Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Weight
  • 11 kg (24,3 lb)
Dimensions
  • 544 mm x 388 mm x 217 mm (21.4 in x 15.3 in x 8.5 in)
Screen size
  • 22"
Screen type
  • LCD (TFT), 547 mm color matrix active
Screen resolution
  • 1920 x 1080 (full HD)
Operating conditions
Operating conditions
Temperature (without iPC)
  • 0 to 40 °C (32 to 104 °F)
Temperature (with iPC)
  • 0 to 35 °C (32 to 95 °F)
Storage
  • -20 to 60 °C (-4 to 140 °F)
Operating altitude
  • -500 to 3000 m (-1640 to 9842 ft)
Storage altitude
  • -500 to 4600 m (-1640 to 15,091 ft)
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Weight
  • 11 kg (24,3 lb)
Dimensions
  • 544 mm x 388 mm x 217 mm (21.4 in x 15.3 in x 8.5 in)
Operating conditions
Operating conditions
Temperature (without iPC)
  • 0 to 40 °C (32 to 104 °F)
Temperature (with iPC)
  • 0 to 35 °C (32 to 95 °F)
Bekijk alle specificaties
Physical specifications
Physical specifications
Weight
  • 11 kg (24,3 lb)
Dimensions
  • 544 mm x 388 mm x 217 mm (21.4 in x 15.3 in x 8.5 in)
Screen size
  • 22"
Screen type
  • LCD (TFT), 547 mm color matrix active
Screen resolution
  • 1920 x 1080 (full HD)
Operating conditions
Operating conditions
Temperature (without iPC)
  • 0 to 40 °C (32 to 104 °F)
Temperature (with iPC)
  • 0 to 35 °C (32 to 95 °F)
Storage
  • -20 to 60 °C (-4 to 140 °F)
Operating altitude
  • -500 to 3000 m (-1640 to 9842 ft)
Storage altitude
  • -500 to 4600 m (-1640 to 15,091 ft)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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