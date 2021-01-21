The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
The IntelliVue MX850 works to enhance your investment by helping reduce cost and complexity when connecting bedside devices to your EMR – and with the iPC to other clinical systems. If you are using the optional IntelliVue XDS software, you can even view the patient monitor remotely, while accessing the
patient’s record simultaneously on the EMR.
Make the most of your EMR
Philips award winning monitors
People-focused design
IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors have been recognized with the prestigious iF Product Design Award. Designed with robustness and longevity in mind, they have been recognized as both patient- and user-friendly with a professional appearance. The iF Design Award recognizes manufacturers and designers for outstanding achievement in design.
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Deliver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
Philips award winning monitors
Access comprehensive patient information
Integrated PC (iPC) option
The iPC expands your access to comprehensive patient information from sources such as IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA). And because the iPC uses a standard Windows® operating system, it is compatible with your IT environment, giving you access to clinical informatics solutions from across your hospital network.
Deliver efficient and effective care
Simplify clinical workflow
The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor conveniently bridges the clinical and IT worlds to simplify the workflow for clinicians, by giving you integrated access to the solutions that help you deliver efficient and effective care. For example, it offers connectivity with a wide range of devices such as anesthesia machines and ventilators.
Be alert to relevant clinical changes
Enhanced alarm management
Monitoring remains at the core of this innovative monitor, with enhanced alarm management features that help you concentrate on relevant changes. Advanced Event Surveillance allows clinicians to create rule-based alerts to detect clinical conditions, while the system lets you easily customize alarms and transmit them through the hospital communication system.
Maintain high levels of cybersecurity
Robust cybersecurity measures
It is vital to maintain robust cybersecurity while allowing clinicians to efficiently access information. The IntelliVue MX850 patient monitor offers capabilities including certificate-based node authentication and network data encryption, file system encryption, print report encryption, remote display data
encryption and remote control command encryption.
Extensive integration support
Support for a smooth integration
Alongside these technological features, we can also support you in integrating our solutions into your network. We can draw upon over 30 years of experience and expertise in the field of healthcare IT – meaning that whatever your integration challenges, we are ready and able to help meet your needs.
May not be available in all geographies, please see your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
