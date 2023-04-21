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The IntelliVue MX400 provides powerful monitoring in a highly compact, highly transportable unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
9"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Advanced options help fit monitoring around workflows
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
Portable design to monitor on the move
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The IntelliVue MX450 patient monitor combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The IntelliVue MX500 combines powerful monitoring with flexible portability in one compact unit. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
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The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
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The Philips IntelliVue MMX works with or without measurement extensions to add measurements to a Philips IntelliVue patient monitor. For patient transfer, the MMX transfers patient cables, settings, along with patient demographics, measurement data, and trends from one monitor to the next. This helps you reduce transition times, and maintain a consistent medical record.
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The Flexible Module Server FMX-4 provides 4 module slots for use with individual measurement modules and the recorder. The optional E20 Multi Measurement Module mount provides a mounting plate with an SRL connector for attaching a multi-measurement module. The FMX-4 is only compatible with IntelliVue MX750 and MX850 patient monitors.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
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