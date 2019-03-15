Zoektermen

NL
FR

MMX Multi-Measurement Module

Measurement Module

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Philips IntelliVue MMX works with or without measurement extensions to add measurements to a Philips IntelliVue patient monitor. For patient transfer, the MMX transfers patient cables, settings, along with patient demographics, measurement data, and trends from one monitor to the next. This helps you reduce transition times, and maintain a consistent medical record.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Built to last
Built to last

Built to last

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Built to last

Built to last
Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Built to last

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
Meer informatie
Built to last
Built to last

Built to last

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
A history of reliability
A history of reliability

A history of reliability

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

A history of reliability

A history of reliability
With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

A history of reliability

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
Meer informatie
A history of reliability
A history of reliability

A history of reliability

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
Designed for disinfection
Designed for disinfection

Designed for disinfection

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

Designed for disinfection

Designed for disinfection
IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

Designed for disinfection

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
Meer informatie
Designed for disinfection
Designed for disinfection

Designed for disinfection

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

Protect your investment

Protect your investment
IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

Protect your investment

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²
Meer informatie
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²
  • Built to last
  • A history of reliability
  • Designed for disinfection
  • Protect your investment
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Built to last
Built to last

Built to last

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Built to last

Built to last
Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Built to last

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
Meer informatie
Built to last
Built to last

Built to last

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
A history of reliability
A history of reliability

A history of reliability

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

A history of reliability

A history of reliability
With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

A history of reliability

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
Meer informatie
A history of reliability
A history of reliability

A history of reliability

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
Designed for disinfection
Designed for disinfection

Designed for disinfection

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

Designed for disinfection

Designed for disinfection
IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

Designed for disinfection

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
Meer informatie
Designed for disinfection
Designed for disinfection

Designed for disinfection

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

Protect your investment

Protect your investment
IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

Protect your investment

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²
Meer informatie
Protect your investment
Protect your investment

Protect your investment

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

Documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • ¹ The MMX’s housing materials have been shown to resist deterioration up to 60 times longer than its predecessor. See the Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • ² Provides more than 15 years of backward compatibility with existing IntelliVue patient monitors (upgrade may be required).
  • Masimo, Rainbow and SET are registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation.
  • Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of Covidien AG or its affiliate.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.