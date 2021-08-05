Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Program features and services
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Program features and services
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Clinical program management
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Experience and workflow design
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Peer benchmarking
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Implementation services
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Program features and services
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Program features and services
The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.
Clinical program management
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Clinical program management
Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.
Experience and workflow design
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Experience and workflow design
We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.
Peer benchmarking
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Peer benchmarking
By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.
Advanced algorithms
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Advanced algorithms
Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.
Implementation services
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
Training and support
Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
¹ Lilly CM, et al. A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care. CHEST. 2014 Mar; 145(3): 500-7.
² Lilly CM, et al. Critical Care Telemedicine: Evolution and State of the Art. Crit Care Med. 2014 Nov; 42(11): 2429-36.
³ Dahl D, et al. People, Technology, and Process Meet the Triple Aim. Nurs Admin Q. 2014 Jan-Mar; 38(1): 13–21.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.