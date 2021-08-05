Zoektermen

eICU program

Telehealth for the intensive care unit

Predictive, proactive, and patient-centered. Philips eICU leverages critical care specific data, analytics, and decision support to help support your efforts to improve patient outcomes.

Program features and services

The eICU program can help reform your organization's clinical model with centralized, remote surveillance by skilled professionals; proprietary algorithms and clinical decision support, enabling proactive care delivery.

Clinical program management

Philips has hands-on clinical partners (critical care physicians and nurses) who work directly with your clinicians and executives to guide your organization through transformation of your critical care model.

Experience and workflow design

We partner with you to identify and help improve clinical workflows and the patient and provider experience to help provide seamless integration of telehealth into your care delivery system.

Peer benchmarking

By comparing your data against clinical data from other health systems you receive regular updates on where and how specific performance areas can be improved.

Advanced algorithms

Drawing on our proprietary database of anonymous clinical data, our predictive algorithms can help identify and prioritize patients for earlier interventions.

Implementation services

Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.

Training and support

Our eICU program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.

  • ¹ Lilly CM, et al. A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care. CHEST. 2014 Mar; 145(3): 500-7.
  • ² Lilly CM, et al. Critical Care Telemedicine: Evolution and State of the Art. Crit Care Med. 2014 Nov; 42(11): 2429-36.
  • ³ Dahl D, et al. People, Technology, and Process Meet the Triple Aim. Nurs Admin Q. 2014 Jan-Mar; 38(1): 13–21.

