eCareManager Enterprise telehealth software

eCareManager

Enterprise telehealth software

Interoperability

Starting with an existing hospital EMR, through an HL-7 interface, eCareManager accesses patient data and provides essential information for the Telehealth Center care team.
Population management

Patient information is presented in a dashboard-style user interface for fast clinical analysis of active conditions and a quick review of assigned tasks. Bi-directional audiovisual controls, as well as clinical data are integrated into a single patient census display to provide the remote clinical team the necessary patient data to provide proactive support to bedside clinicians across patient populations.
Resource management

Enables a single intensivist and two or three critical care nurses to supplement care for up to 150 beds simultaneously¹, regardless of patient location; helping to optimize existing care-provider staff and leverage every resource in the most efficient way.
Advanced visualization

Incorporates single-point visualization of data otherwise fragmented across many units and hospitals, and illustrates key physiologic indicators for overall patient health/progression.
Clinical decision support

eCareManager leverages Smart Alerts® technology to help clinicians systematically assess, analyze and incorporate clinical data into their interventions and care plans. Powered by the Smart Alerts engine, the technology analyzes a patient-specific baseline and underlying conditions; and continuously samples data from patient vital signs, medications, lab results and flowsheets. When a change that meets criteria defined by clinical evidence is detected, Smart Alerts sends a prompt to the care team, enabling them to act quickly.
