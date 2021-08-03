Zoektermen

NL
FR

HeartStart Event Review Pro

Emergency care data management solution

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

HeartStart Event Review Pro offers a wide range of reports types, both at the case and institution level to add to a patient’s medical record, submit to national registries, and help refine training curriculum/code response.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Flexible software editions
Software to suit your needs

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.

Software to suit your needs

Software to suit your needs
Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.
Meer informatie
Flexible software editions
Software to suit your needs

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.
Easy compatability
Easily capture key insights

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.

Easily capture key insights

Easily capture key insights
Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.
Meer informatie
Easy compatability
Easily capture key insights

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.
Data review functionality
A basis for confident analysis

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.

A basis for confident analysis

A basis for confident analysis
The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.
Meer informatie
Data review functionality
A basis for confident analysis

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.
Powerful tools to process data
Key data, clearly presented

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Key data, clearly presented

Key data, clearly presented
Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.
Meer informatie
Powerful tools to process data
Key data, clearly presented

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.
  • Flexible software editions
  • Easy compatability
  • Data review functionality
  • Powerful tools to process data
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Flexible software editions
Software to suit your needs

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.

Software to suit your needs

Software to suit your needs
Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.
Meer informatie
Flexible software editions
Software to suit your needs

Software to suit your needs

Philips HeartStart Event Review Pro software is available in both EMS and hospital editions, with corresponding viewing and editing features for cases acquired from defibrillators in specific situations.
Easy compatability
Easily capture key insights

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.

Easily capture key insights

Easily capture key insights
Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.
Meer informatie
Easy compatability
Easily capture key insights

Easily capture key insights

Event Review Pro is able to display data from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillators and provides tools for case analysis. In addition, it can be installed and used on a standard PC running Microsoft Windows 10 without requiring any additional hardware.
Data review functionality
A basis for confident analysis

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.

A basis for confident analysis

A basis for confident analysis
The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.
Meer informatie
Data review functionality
A basis for confident analysis

A basis for confident analysis

The quality and capabilities of the software allow you to be truly confident in your poste event data analysis. Event Review Pro provides a solid foundation to enhance your quality assurance and quality improvement (QA/QI) initiatives by giving your teams robust post-event review capabilities.
Powerful tools to process data
Key data, clearly presented

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Key data, clearly presented

Key data, clearly presented
Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.
Meer informatie
Powerful tools to process data
Key data, clearly presented

Key data, clearly presented

Event Review Pro includes a range of tools for collecting and displaying information, allowing you to review cases, identify trends and evaluate the emergency response. It downloads information relating to a specific use event from Philips AEDs and monitor/defibrillator systems.

Documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Productoverzicht (1)

Productoverzicht

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) is required for Event Review Pro Event Review Pro Server Pack requires one of the following: Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Microsoft Windows Server 2019 Microsoft Windows 10 (32- or 64-bit)
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2019 Express is included; shared database requires Microsoft SQL Server 2017 or 2019
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Processor speed
  • Event Review Pro: min 2 GHz x64 processor Event Review Pro Server Pack: min 2GHz x86/x64 processor
Display
  • Minimum 1024 x 768 Recommended 1600 x 1200 or higher
Memory
  • Minimum: 4 GB memory Recommended: 8 GB or higher
Disk space
  • Event Review Pro: minimum 25 GB* Event Review Pro Server Pack: minimum 10 GB*
Internet connection
  • Required to activate the application software, to use the email feature, and to receive software updates.
Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) is required for Event Review Pro Event Review Pro Server Pack requires one of the following: Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Microsoft Windows Server 2019 Microsoft Windows 10 (32- or 64-bit)
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2019 Express is included; shared database requires Microsoft SQL Server 2017 or 2019
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Processor speed
  • Event Review Pro: min 2 GHz x64 processor Event Review Pro Server Pack: min 2GHz x86/x64 processor
Display
  • Minimum 1024 x 768 Recommended 1600 x 1200 or higher
Bekijk alle specificaties
Software Requirements
Software Requirements
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) is required for Event Review Pro Event Review Pro Server Pack requires one of the following: Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Microsoft Windows Server 2019 Microsoft Windows 10 (32- or 64-bit)
Database
  • Microsoft SQL 2019 Express is included; shared database requires Microsoft SQL Server 2017 or 2019
Hardware Requirements
Hardware Requirements
Processor speed
  • Event Review Pro: min 2 GHz x64 processor Event Review Pro Server Pack: min 2GHz x86/x64 processor
Display
  • Minimum 1024 x 768 Recommended 1600 x 1200 or higher
Memory
  • Minimum: 4 GB memory Recommended: 8 GB or higher
Disk space
  • Event Review Pro: minimum 25 GB* Event Review Pro Server Pack: minimum 10 GB*
Internet connection
  • Required to activate the application software, to use the email feature, and to receive software updates.
  • *Disk space requirements: Event Review Pro: minimum 25 GB for database storage and backup Event Review Pro Server Pack: minimum 10 GB for software installation and data storage; additional storage depends on archive retention

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.