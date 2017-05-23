Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media galerij
Kenmerken
Improving cost-of-ownership
Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
At the core
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Unique advantages
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
At the core
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Unique advantages
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D);
9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Standard Operator Position
Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Display
Display
Size
Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
Type
Color TFT LCD
Resolution
800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep Speed
25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Wave Viewing Time
6.5 sec ± 10%
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock Delivery
Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Charge time
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Shock Series
Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Charge times
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Patient Impedance Range
Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Filtration
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D);
9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D);
9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Standard Operator Position
Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power
Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Display
Display
Size
Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
Type
Color TFT LCD
Resolution
800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep Speed
25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Wave Viewing Time
6.5 sec ± 10%
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock Delivery
Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Charge time
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Shock Series
Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Charge times
• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
• Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
• Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
• The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
• The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
• 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Patient Impedance Range
Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
The Efficia DFM100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
The Efficia DFM100 is not available for sale in North America.