Zoektermen

Efficia DFM100

defibrillator / monitor

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Efficia DFM100 is an affordable solution with the ability to adapt to changes in your clinical environment, resource needs, or critical care guidelines.

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
Improving cost-of-ownership
Improving cost-of-ownership

Improving cost-of-ownership

The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.

Improving cost-of-ownership

Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.

Improving cost-of-ownership

The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
Meer informatie
Improving cost-of-ownership
Improving cost-of-ownership

Improving cost-of-ownership

The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
At the core
A complete package

A complete package

To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.

A complete package

A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.

A complete package

To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Meer informatie
At the core
A complete package

A complete package

To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Unique advantages
Unique advantages

Unique advantages

The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.

Unique advantages

Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.

Unique advantages

The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Meer informatie
Unique advantages
Unique advantages

Unique advantages

The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
  • Improving cost-of-ownership
  • At the core
  • Unique advantages
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Improving cost-of-ownership
Improving cost-of-ownership

Improving cost-of-ownership

The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.

Improving cost-of-ownership

Improving cost-of-ownership
The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.

Improving cost-of-ownership

The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
Meer informatie
Improving cost-of-ownership
Improving cost-of-ownership

Improving cost-of-ownership

The Efficia DFM100 helps you deliver care at an affordable price with the quality and reliability proven in over 1 million Philips defibrillators sold worldwide. Device configurations range from a basic defibrillator to a fully-featured defibrillator/monitor with optional AED mode, pacing, and monitoring parameters. To help minimize the time and cost of staff training, we have designed the Efficia DFM100 with the same user interface across hospital and EMS versions.
At the core
A complete package

A complete package

To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.

A complete package

A complete package
To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.

A complete package

To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Meer informatie
At the core
A complete package

A complete package

To deliver high levels of care, you need to make quick, informed decisions – at the scene of an emergency and across the entire course of treatment. You need your equipment to be easy to use as you care for a patient, monitor developments in the patient’s condition during transport to the hospital, and as you care for your patient in the hospital.
Unique advantages
Unique advantages

Unique advantages

The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.

Unique advantages

Unique advantages
The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.

Unique advantages

The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.
Meer informatie
Unique advantages
Unique advantages

Unique advantages

The Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor is designed to help you meet the demands of patient care in the pre-hospital and hospital environment. With field-proven Philips technology, the Efficia DFM100 offers core functionality with a scalable feature set and improved cost of ownership, allowing you to enhance patient care, wherever the patient is located.

Documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (3)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Filtration
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
  • 23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D); 9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
  • 5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Standard Operator Position
  • Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
  • Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Display
Display
Size
  • Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
Type
  • Color TFT LCD
Resolution
  • 800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep Speed
  • 25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Wave Viewing Time
  • 6.5 sec ± 10%
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock Delivery
  • Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Charge time
  • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
  • • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
  • • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
  • • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
  • • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
  • • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
  • • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Shock Series
  • Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
  • Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Charge times
  • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Patient Impedance Range
  • Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Filtration
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
  • 23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D); 9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
  • 5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Bekijk alle specificaties
Physical characteristics
Physical characteristics
Filtration
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
General
General
Approximate Dimensions
  • 23.5 cm (H) x 29 cm (W) x 20.5 cm (D); 9.25 in (H) x 11.4 in (W) x 8 in (D)
Approximate Weight (without battery)
  • 5.66 kg; 12.5 lbs
Standard Operator Position
  • Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Power
  • Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
  • Biphasic Truncated Exponential; waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Display
Display
Size
  • Approximately 7 in (17.8 cm) diagonal viewing area
Type
  • Color TFT LCD
Resolution
  • 800 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep Speed
  • 25 mm/s ± 10% nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2; capnogram wave is 6.25 mm/s ± 10%
Wave Viewing Time
  • 6.5 sec ± 10%
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock Delivery
  • Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Charge time
  • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed
  • • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed
  • • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only
  • • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
  • • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery
  • • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than:
  • • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Shock Series
  • Configurable energy escalation in a series Leads Off Sensing and PCI
Sensing for Pads/Paddles
  • Apply 500 nA rms (571 Hz); 200 uA rms (32 KHz)
Charge times
  • • Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy
Patient Impedance Range
  • Minimum: 25 ohm (external defibrillation); 15 ohm (internal defibrillation) - Maximum: 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values
  • The Efficia DFM100 is not available in all geographies; please check with your Philips representative for more information.
  • The Efficia DFM100 is not available for sale in North America.
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Alle rechten voorbehouden.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.