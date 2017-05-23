• Less than 5 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new, fully-charged battery installed • Less than 6 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new, fully charged battery installed • Less than 15 seconds to the selected energy level while connected to AC power only • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 15 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than: • 24 seconds with a new, fully-charged battery even after 15 discharges of maximum energy