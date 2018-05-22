Startpagina
iE33 Ultrasound machine

iE33 xMATRIX - DS

Ultrasound machine

The iE33 is a quantitative echo system that has changed the way echo exams are performed. Intelligent design and intelligent control are combined to bring you revolutionary clinical performance and workflow.

System dimensions
System dimensions
Width
  • 55,9 cm
Height
  • 139,7-162,6 cm
Depth
  • 109,2 cm
Weight
  • 156,8 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 50 cm

