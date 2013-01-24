Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Gebruikte echografieapparatuur - Een ideale keuze voor de toekomst

Neem contact op
*

Contactinformatie

* Dit veld is verplicht
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Door uw reden voor contact op te geven, kunnen wij u beter van dienst zijn.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Wat betekent dit?
Final CEE consent
www.philips.be/privacy

Refubished Ultrasound

Onze Diamond Select refurbished ultrasound systemen zijn zorgvuldig geselecteerd, gereviseerd, bijgewerkt en getest op kwaliteit. Bovendien wordt het echoapparaat gedurende de gehele levensduur volledig ondersteund door onze klantenservice.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand