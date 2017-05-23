Startpagina
HD Refurbished Ultrasound Machine

HD 15 - DS

Refurbished Ultrasound Machine

Philips HD15 PureWave ultrasound system is the go-to system to efficiently manage a high quantity of patients . Advanced diagnostic tools streamline routine exams. Superb images help you confidently diagnose technically challenging patients.

System dimensions
Width
  • 57 cm
Height
  • 138-155 cm
Depth
  • 110 cm
Weight
  • 100 kg
Control panel
Monitor size
  • 51 cm

