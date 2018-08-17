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InnoSight

Compact ultrasound system

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Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.

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Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Meer informatie
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Meer informatie
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Meer informatie
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Meer informatie
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Meer informatie
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Meer informatie
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Meer informatie
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Meer informatie
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
  • Intuitive user interface
  • Enhanced mobility
  • Flexibility
  • Connectivity
Bekijk alle kenmerken
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Meer informatie
Intuitive user interface
Intuitive user interface

Intuitive user interface

An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Meer informatie
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility

Enhanced mobility

At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Meer informatie
Flexibility
A flexible system

A flexible system

With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Meer informatie
Connectivity
Easy connectivity

Easy connectivity

InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Meer informatie
High quality imaging
High quality imaging

High quality imaging

InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Meer informatie
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently

Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Meer informatie
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance

Procedural Guidance

InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Meer informatie
Application Versatility
Application Versatility

Application Versatility

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Documentatie

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Bekijk alle documentatie

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

Klantenverhaal (1)

Klantenverhaal

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Specificatie (1)

Specificatie

Technische specificaties

Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Width
  • 8,79 inches
Height
  • 3.2 cm
HD Display
  • 29.4 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
Trans Vaginal C9-4v
  • 128 elements
Sector array S4-2
  • 64 elements
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Weight
  • 27.7 kg
Width
  • 48.6 cm
Depth
  • 56.6 cm
Adjustable Height
  • 118.6 cm to 148.6 cm
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
Bekijk alle specificaties
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Physical Dimensions - InnoSight tablet
Weight
  • 2.46 kg
Length
  • 31.9 cm
Width
  • 8,79 inches
Height
  • 3.2 cm
HD Display
  • 29.4 cm
Transducers
Transducers
Curved array C6-2
  • 128 elements
Linear array L12-4
  • 128 elements
Trans Vaginal C9-4v
  • 128 elements
Sector array S4-2
  • 64 elements
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Weight
  • 27.7 kg
Width
  • 48.6 cm
Depth
  • 56.6 cm
Adjustable Height
  • 118.6 cm to 148.6 cm
  • All features and transducers for InnoSight may not be available in all countries. Subject to regulatory approvals.

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Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

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Continue
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