Visualize needles prominently

Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.