Philips InnoSight ultrasound system allows you to scan patients in more of the clinical places you deliver care. The compact & highly portable InnoSight ultrasound system, with its innovative ergonomic design and clinical versatility, allows you to bring ultrasound to patients, whether in the office, clinic, or hospital.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
An intuitive user interface and streamlined workflow make InnoSight easy to use while reducing the learning curve. The customizable workflow and programmable keys provide a personalized experience.
Enhanced mobility
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Enhanced mobility
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
At only 2.5 kg, the lightweight, ergonomically designed InnoSight tablet offers enhanced mobility. With a battery back up that lasts approximately 1.5 hours, instantaneous "on", and advanced connectivity features, InnoSight allows unhindered mobility.
Flexibility
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
A flexible system
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
With InnoSight, you can configure the system according to your needs and preferences. Customize preferred behaviors for imaging, workflow, connectivity, measurements, and more.
Connectivity
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
Easy connectivity
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
InnoSight has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for DICOM transfer to hospital PACS, wireless printing, and secondary display. USB connectivity enables users to easily back up and restore patient data to external media. Bluetooth connectivity allows users to connect compatible keyboards for data entry.
High quality imaging
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
High quality imaging
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
InnoSight comes equipped with iSCAN, XRES, and SonoCT for enhanced image quality across applications. This helps minimize speckle, enhance signal to noise ratio, and results in a high quality imaging experience.
Visuzlize needles prominently
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Visualize needles prominently
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Research suggest that US improves efficacy of peripheral nerve block compared with PNS for nerve localization. Medical research validates that use of ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia enables higher rate of nerve block success, reduces risk of inadvertent vascular puncture by 60%, increases block duration by 25% and enables 29% faster onset time. Research suggests that ultrasound guidance can reduce the need for CVC placement in 85% of the patient with difficult IV access, thus contributing to less patient morbidity and treatment costs.
Procedural Guidance
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Procedural Guidance
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
InnoSight comes equipped with workflow and image enhancement capabilities such as biopsy guidelines, central line placement and enhanced needle visualization making it an ultrasound of choice for biopsy procedures and nerve blocks. User can perform the needle guidance with freehand technique or use compatible biopsy kits depending on the transducer used. The enhanced needle visualization (ENV) capability allows users to locate the needle and for real time continuous tracking of the needle.
Application Versatility
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
All features and transducers for InnoSight may not be available in all countries. Subject to regulatory approvals.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.